Doug TenNapel, the creator of Earthworm Jim, offers to paint street mural of murder victim Iryna Zarutska.

Zarutska was brutally murdered by Decarlos Brown Jr. while traveling on the Charlotte Area Transit System’s light rail in August.

After stabbing Zarutska, surveillance video appears to show Brown saying, “I got that white girl” while he paced up and down the train.

Following Zarutska’s death Intercom CEO and founder Eoghan McCabe offered $500,000 in $10,000 grants to paint murals of her in U.S. cities. He wrote on X, “I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations.”

In response to this offer, TenNapel volunteered his talents. He initially wrote on X, “I can do this in my sleep. I started my professional art career as a muralist for Sea World in San Diego. Currently in Franklin TN… a lot of good walls here or up in Nash.”

In a subsequent post, he went into more detail, “I've been a muralist and large-scale artist for over 35 years. I did this Lincoln on my own back wall in under an hour using a projector:

He continued, “Enlarging measurements and doing the painting isn't the hard work with murals, it's getting permission from the building owners in Nashville so you don't go to jail for 7 months. I know enough business people in the are to legally grab about 5 or 10 walls legally and quickly.”

“I think I could realistically render a full color or posterized black and white 12' x 12' Iryna Zarutska in acrylic house paint or spray paint within 48 hours. Any big tech guy could drop $10k in crypto per mural and we could have 10 legal murals of Iryna within a month for the public to enjoy,” he shared. “Thinking only within the genre of murals is small potatoes if maximum penetration in public consciousness is desired. I've enclosed a single color sample image of a template for making a stencil. Another use of funding would be to manufacture die-cut, cardboard stencils that people can be distributed so that individual non-artists, not just muralists, can spray paint a 2' x 2' image on their own house, garage, car, tee shirt, poster etc.”

“I have experience managing mass-media art projects from TV shows, comics and video games to my Youtube channel. Funding is wasted inside the box, if you really want to communicate en masse, then do it right,” he concluded.

Brown is facing a first-degree murder charge for killing Zarutska. He is also facing a federal charge of “committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system.”

FBI Director Kash Patel explained, “The brutal attack on Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte Light Rail was a disgraceful act that should never happen in America. The FBI jumped to assist in this investigation immediately to ensure justice is served and the perpetrator is never released from jail to kill again. I want to thank Attorney General Bondi for her pursuit of today’s federal charges, which are the first step toward delivering justice for Iryna and her family – as well as the millions of Americans who deserve to live in our great American cities free from being targeted by violent criminals."

Attorney General Pam Bondi also stated, “Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people. I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder. We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man.”

Brown had previously been arrested 14 times and was known to have schizorphenia. His arrest history includes felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous and communicating threats. He was sentenced to a six-year prison sentence in 2015 and was subsequently released in 2020. After being released he was charged with assaulting his sister.

He was also more recently arrested in January after he called 911 and claimed a “man-made material” had been placed in his body and was dictating his actions.

NEXT: President Donald Trump Announces He's Working To Rapidly End Anti-Christian Bias In America