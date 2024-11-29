In 2024, gamers exposed the woke mind virus destroying video game culture after it had infected Hollywood, books, comics, and more. Now, Earthworm Jim creator Doug TenNapel is chiming in on the situation after Elon Musk announced his AI gaming studio to take back video games from massive corporations.

The culture war hit video games hard this year when Steam user Kabrutus started a list called “Sweet Baby Inc. detected,” which exposed video games worked on by a diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused consulting firm that pushed an extreme leftist agenda in video games.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League made headlines because of SBI involvement, and the game suffered a quick death after disrespecting long-time DC Comics heroes in favor of pushing a woke narrative.

What followed afterward was a string of failures from massive corporations making AAA games as they’ve all tried to insert DEI into popular franchises. Star Wars: Outlaws, Concord, Dustborn, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard are just some of the games that were rejected by gamers in this rooting out of woke culture.

Even after watching these sales fall, developers are doubling down with future releases such as Avowed, promising pronouns, and LGBTQ+ themes despite gamers rejecting the disordered content.

Elon Musk has been asked about the problem of wokeness in video games several times, and in a Pennsylvania Town Hall during the election, one gamer asked Elon Musk if he’d start his own studio to combat woke video games.

This week, Musk announced that he would be working through Grok to make AI Video Games, saying, “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!”

This prompted Doug TenNapel, the creator of Earthworm Jim, to enter the conversation as he’s been a vocal conservative within the video game space for decades.

TenNapel posted to X, “I created Earthworm Jim and got Game of the Year in 1994. We made the Neverhood, Skullmonkeys and worked on scores of other simple, fun, wonderful games before teams got bloated and inefficient. Being a conservative Christian caused a secular progressive culture to end merit-based content creation.”

“Most of the best gamers I knew were conservative, had a killer work ethic, we were frugal with our budgets and only wanted to make games everyone would love. But my old pals are scattered or pinned under EA.”

“Even worse than the woke mind virus, is the inefficiency of game creation where the money doesn't make it on the screen. Small, lean teams could turn the entire industry around,” he concluded.

As conservatives are more logic-driven while leftists are in a constant emotional space where their own ideology doesn’t follow its own rules, it only makes sense that the former would be better gamers than the prior.

The industry has clearly changed in the ensuing decades from dreamers trying to come up with interesting systems to inexperienced propagandists trying to leech off of large property names.

Will Elon Musk be able to turn the tide with AI? Only time will tell.

What do you think of Doug TenNapel's proclamation that the best gamers are conservatives?

