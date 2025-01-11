Early box office predictions for Captain America: Brave New World have arrived and it is not looking good and show just how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has fallen since Avengers: Endgame.

Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory shared that he predicts Captain America: Brave New World will only gross between $81 million and $107 million in its opening domestic box office. He ultimately settled on $96 million.

As for the film’s entire run at the domestic box office, he predicted it will gross between $195 million and $280 million. He ultimately predicted $240 million.

While these are Robbins’ early predictions he did hedge in his write-up noting, “Ultimately, late stage marketing, reviews, and early screening reception will be very important for Brave New World. The MCU has seen its share of ups and downs in recent years with general sentiment highlighting that the franchise doesn’t, at the moment, have the kind of clear trajectory which traditionally kept casual moviegoers coming back to each character’s series of films in between event-level stories.”

However, he does note that if the film does get good word of mouth it could do very well given it does not have any real direct competition.

READ: 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Showrunner Attempts To Explain Why His Disney+ Show Will Stand Out From Other Spider-Man Shows

To put in perspective how bad the opening weekend and overall domestic totals are, the most recent Captain America film, Captain America: Civil War, which released in 2016, had an opening weekend of $179.1 million. It went on to earn $408 million domestically.

That means that without even factoring in inflation, the film is predicted to perform 46% worse than Civil War in its opening weekend and 41% in its total domestic haul.

If we look back further to 2014, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, had an opening weekend of $95 million and a total domestic gross of $259.7 million.

Factoring in inflation that’s a $126.6 million opening weekend and $356 million domestic total.

READ: Mel Gibson Provides New Plot Details On His Resurrection Film, Hopes To Begin Filming Next Year

In fact, the film is pacing for one of the worst opening weekends in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. The current record belongs to The Marvels, which had an opening weekend of $46.1 million.

Other poor opening weekends include 2008’s The Incredible Hulk ($55.4 million), 2015’s Ant-Man ($57.2 million), Captain America: The First Avenger ($65 million), Thor ($65.7 million), Eternals ($71.2 million), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.3 million), Ant-Man and the Wasp ($75.8 million), and Black Widow ($80.3 million).

It’s looking like it might have even a worse opening weekend than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, which had an opening weekend of $106.1 million.

What do you make of these early box office predictions for Captain America: Brave New World?

NEXT: Another Lucasfilm Failure: 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Fails To Chart On Nielsen, Appears To Be Least Viewed Live-Action Star Wars Show Ever