Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hoist The Black Flag's avatar
Hoist The Black Flag
Jan 13, 2025

I have to admit I’m not excited about this one. The Falcon/New Captain America just isn’t interesting enough to carry his own film.

Aside from Deadpool vs Wolverine I can’t remember the last Marvel Movie I really liked.

I’m pretty much Spidermanned out too.

They need to bring the X-Men into the universe soon.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture