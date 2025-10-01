Electronic Arts announced in a SEC filing that its values and mission will remain unchanged following the purchase of the company by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners.

As part of a SEC employee FAQ filing, EA provided various answers to a number of questions including “Will our culture change as a result of this deal?” The company answered, “Our mission, values, and commitment to players and fans around the world remain unchanged.”

Additionally, it added, “We will continue to be guided by our cultural values of creativity, pioneering, passion, determination, learning, and teamwork.”

Finally, it concluded, “The Consortium is supportive of and committed to investing in our exceptional employees and our strong culture.”

EA has been one of the largest promoters of degeneracy in the video game industry. In a blog post in 2023, the company stated, “We are celebrating Pride Month globally to emphasize the importance of community and strength in unity. Through this year’s theme, Coming Together: Strength in Community, we are creating space for powerful conversations and programming that honors our people, leaders, champions, and allies across the LGBTQ+ community.”

Additionally, it bragged about pushing disordered LGBTQ+ lifestyles in Apex Legends, “Apex Legends is a great example of a team with diverse backgrounds and lived experiences infusing those experiences into our characters to make a game reflective of a modern global community.”

The company’s Senior Director, Experience Integration and Global Chair of Pride Leslie Heryford documented how long the company has been doing it:

For me, EA’s history of support and representation of the LGBTQ+ community is core to my belief in the positive impact we have on the LGBTQ+ and gaming communities. EA’s support goes back decades before the significance of inclusion and representation was an established norm. From the late 1990’s when a live demo of The Sims included a same-sex kiss, to Dragon Age’s first trans character, Krem, to the current Apex cast, EA has always been committed to diversity and compelling characters. Our games create spaces where everyone is represented and welcomed. This is part of the core of EA and carries over to our company culture. EA believes that creativity and passion are unlocked when people can be themselves. This is not part of a corporate fad or the result of increased industry awareness, but a manifestation of EA’s commitment to its values. I am proud of the positive examples of LGBTQ+ representation we have in our games and how we strive to create authentic spaces for our community. Creating places where everyone can be seen and heard in safe spaces is core to what we do. Our values are why we do it.

The company concluded its blog post stating, “We’ve only just scratched the surface of what’s possible for LGBTQ+ representation in our games. Our investments in diversity, equity, and inclusion are because we want to empower our people. By celebrating diversity and actively fostering inclusion, we will also shape the future of Electronic Arts along the way—IRL and in-game.”

The company also addressed whether there will be layoffs in the SEC filing. It said, “There will be no immediate changes to your job, team, or daily work, as a result of this transaction.”

“Our focus is on driving innovation, and expanding our global reach, all of which require world class teams, who are excited to shape the future of entertainment,” it added.

As noted above, this filing comes in the wake of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners purchasing EA and taking it private as part of a $55 billion sale. The company announced in a press release earlier this week, “PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners bring deep sector experience, committed capital, and global portfolios with networks across gaming, entertainment, and sports that offer unique possibilities for EA to blend physical and digital experiences, enhance fan engagement, and create new growth opportunities. The transaction represents the largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment in history, with the Consortium partnering closely with EA to enable the Company to move faster and unlock new opportunities on a global stage.”

EA Chairman and CEO Andrew Wilson said, “Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work.”

He added, “Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building.”

