Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 30

Anxious to see some Tik Tok rage videos!

This is going to be good if this is the reaction from the septum rings.

Reply
Share
E.G. Greenwood's avatar
E.G. Greenwood
Sep 30

Lets hope this results in less of the Globohomo in EA and not an embracing of globohomo by the saudis

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture