Electronic Arts (EA) confirmed that BioWare’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard missed sales expectation by “nearly 50%” while significantly adjusting its expectations for the third quarter downward.

In a press release EA detailed that much of its business underperformed including its live services where it noted it “projects a mid-single-digit decline” after previously anticipating a mid-single-digit growth.

Next, it noted its Global Football division “experienced a slowdown as early momentum in the fiscal third quarter did not sustain through to the end. As a result, EA revises its outlook for Global Football to end the fiscal year down mid-single-digit at the midpoint of the new outlook.”

Finally, it shared that Dragon Age: The Veilguard missed expectations by nearly 50%, “Separately, Dragon Age engaged approximately 1.5 million players during the quarter, down nearly 50% from the company’s expectations.”

Given all of this, EA announced it was reducing its expected net bookings to $2.215 billion for the third quarter and between a range of $7 billion and $7.15 billion for the entire 2025 fiscal year.

It also shared its net revenue will likely come in at $1.883 billion.

In the company’s Q2 FY25 Results press release, it had predicted it would have net bookings between $2.4 billion and $2.55 billion. That means the company missed its net bookings by almost 8%.

As for its yearly forecast, it had previously noted it would be between $7.5 billion and $7.8 billion. That means its reduced its expectations by 6.7% on the lower end and 8.3% on the higher end.

EA previously expected net revenue to be between $1.875 billion and $2.025 billion.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who previously shared his belief that Dragon Age: The Veilguard had breakout potential, noted how the game underperformed, “During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio; however, Dragon Age and EA SPORTS FC 25 underperformed our net bookings expectations.”

Wilson went on to note the company was attempting to salvage FC 25, but made no mention of future plans for Dragon Age nor its developer BioWare, “This month, our teams delivered a comprehensive gameplay refresh in addition to our annual Team of the Year update in FC 25; positive player feedback and early results are encouraging. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and expect a return to growth in FY26, as we execute against our pipeline.”

This report comes as Dragon Age: The Veilguard Executive Producer Mark Darrah reported that EA was cutting BioWare staff and relocating them to other studios owned by EA.

Darrah stated, “People who worked on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, some of them are moving over to Mass Effect, but some of them are moving into other parts of the EA organization because Mass Effect isn't ready for them."

What do you make of Dragon Age: The Veilguard on selling 1.5 million copies and missing EA’s expectations by nearly 50%?

