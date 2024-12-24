Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Random's avatar
Random
Dec 26, 2024

LOL Thanks for the Sunday School lesson, but IDGAF what The Catechism of the Catholic Church has to say 🤣

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 25, 2024

People just need to stop buying EA games.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture