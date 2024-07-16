Wizards of the Coast is one of the worst woke companies to be on on a downward spiral with their properties like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons over the last several years. According to the latest reports, one of their executives, Kyle Brink, who’s been a massive problem with them among consumers, has been removed from the company.

Kyle Brink was an Executive producer for the Dungeons & Dragons property at Wizards of the Coast. Over the last several years, the company has done all it can to alienate gamers from the tabletop community by pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion into the fantasy settings, creating watered-down versions of the game players used to love.

Wizards of the Coast announced One D&D in 2022, a new iteration where they would control and change content online through a subscription model rather than simply selling books, trying to go the way of downloadable content with video games. This upset a lot of the community, who saw writing on the wall for anti-gamer practices coming forward. “You’ll see updates to just about every facet of the game, from player classes to backgrounds and even to how we lay out books and present game information,” they said on their website.

These updates began to include D.E.I. content over the next couple of years as they announced the removal of the Half-Elf and Half-Orc races from the Player’s Handbook, calling the concept “inherently racist.”

Earlier this year, WotC revealed the new D&D Red Book cover art, which had a purposefully gender-swapped piece of art where the original creator intended the character to be male but was now made female.

They went further, removing lore from the background of the Hadozee race because of accusations of racism. They posted, “We wanted to acknowledge and own the inclusion of offensive material within our recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space content. We failed you, our players, and our fans, and we are truly sorry.”

“Regrettably, not all portions of the content relating to the Hadozee were properly vetted before appearing in our most recent release,” a D&D representative said. “As we continue to learn and grow through every situation, we recognize that to live our values, we have to do better.”

Most recently, Wizards of the Coast came under fire for the revelation of Mexican Orc art, something in which they tried to remove the allegedly racist depictions of Orcs as black people in attempting to make them more like Hispanics.

None at the company has been more vocal about their over-the-top wokeness than executive producer Kyle Brink. He became famous in 2023 for his attack on white male gamers, saying, “This is not the face of the hobby anymore, and I think there’s been mistakes made in years past where people assumed that D&D players were all, you know, white dudes in a basement, which has been a faulty assumption for a lot of years and gets more and more false every day. And so, in my viewpoint, guys like me can’t leave soon enough.”

Now, it appears Wizards of the Coast agrees with him, as an update to his LinkedIn profile shows his job as Executive Producer of Dungeons and Dragons to be “former.” The company has removed one more white male from gaming, which should make the creator very content to know that he’s added to diversity by his sacrifice.

Whether he jumped ship knowing that the new iteration of D&D would be a failure or the company fired him is still unknown, but the gaming giant can’t be worse off for the lack of his influence.

