Dungeons & Dragons has received a lot of attention for its denigration of its own property in recent days by woke activists inside Wizards of the Coast. With a look inside the official D&D Discord server, the woke seem to be all the customers they have left.

Controversies escalated this year with the new 2024 edition of Dungeons & Dragons, signaling the game is now an outlet for extreme leftist propaganda and sexual fetish roleplay.

The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide infamously has incorporated BDSM fetish community practices in the game for safe spaces, having players make an X with their arms if they feel triggered by a situation and requiring a DM to stop the game and address the player in question.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook is filled with imagery of BIPOC and female characters at a margin of more than five to one for white male characters, about the direct opposite of the demographics who play the game.

One D&D race also has had its entire history removed to get rid of slavery, and then there’s the constant push to humanize orcs. One image even portrays the Orcs as a family of Mexicans, making for a completely insulting depiction of Latinos in the name of diversity.

This week, Dungeons & Dragons came under further scrutiny after it was revealed senior designer Jason Tondro penned a forward to a history book on Dungeons & Dragons, calling Gary Gygax misogynistic and accusing him of cultural appropriation.

This prompted Elon Musk to beg the question as to how much Hasbro costs for him to buy the parent company of Wizards of the Coast and save Dungeons & Dragons from all of these woke controversies.

Inside the official D&D Discord server, however, all sanity has evaporated. With normal players exiting the game in droves, it seems all that’s left are the woke activists they were signaling to.

Fandom Pulse obtained several screenshots of people complaining about Elon Musk and wondering if D&D is actually even woke enough.

“So I heard rumors going around the Elon Muskrat is buying D&D,” one user said.

Another with he/they pronouns called Musk “petty and whiny on social media” before complaining about “bigots online.”

A third user says “but dnd is like by nature… so gay,” and then said, “every person I played with was so queer.”

The discussion goes on despite several of these players acknowledging the moderators of the server probably won’t like the discussion on the topic, but it’s clear that in the official spaces, the woke are allowed to run rampant and be controversial, while normal players who would question such motives are not present.

One such player came to Fandom Pulse privately, voicing his concern that if he spoke up in the D&D Official Discord, he would likely be banned for voicing contrary opinions to the woke.

“I sometimes pop into the official D&D discord channel,” the old-time D&D player said. “I searched ‘Elon’ to see what the general consensus was about the thought of him buying out Hasbro. What a woke mess it is in there. You can't even talk about Elon in their general chat without someone shutting you down and trying to change the subject - you can't bring up rumors or talk about it in there. What a mess.”

It appears as if the woke players are all that’s left for Dungeons & Dragons in this new edition, which means Wizards of the Coast likely will only double down in new installments in the future.

