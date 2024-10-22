Fandom Pulse

The Man Behind the Screen
Oct 22, 2024

I hate to say it man, but this is old news and was long expected by a hell of a lot of us who're deep in the hobby space. The signs for this weren't being signaled just two years ago, they've been flashing for the last eight at minimum. The only difference between then and now is they've upped the brightness of those lights. WotC already sounded its own death knell when they started republishing 5e books with "problematic" elements cut from them. That dire bell tolled even louder when they began doing this and slapping warning labels on older edition reprints. It then became deafening with last year's OGL debacle.

Mind you, this is just D&D we're talking about. Magic: The Gathering is a bigger product for them, and it's been mired in a ton of similar controversy over the last half-decade, too. The wholesale banning of legacy cards. Removing cards from their classic relaunch packs. Charging $1000 for an anniversary box that consisted of a paltry single digit number of booster packs. The proposed removal of terms like witch, druid, and shaman as creature types because using them is "culturally insensitive" somehow.

Like I said, this is old news. None of this comes as a surprise to anyone who's paid a little bit of attention.

Joseph L. Wiess
Oct 22, 2024

D&D is dead, long-live pathfinder.

They are making changes to the game that will drive away long-time players, and the players they are catering to will never play it.

This is what happens when the left gets hold of something and destroys it. What's even worse is that they are placating the 10 people on x who have no interest in the game.

Remember folks! This isn't made for us anymore.

