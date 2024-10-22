Wizards of the Coast has been signaling that new edition of Dungeons & Dragons would be a woke monstrostity for the last two years, but the new Dungeon Master’s Guide shows it’s far worse than we thought.

The tabletop RPG system came under fire earlier this year with previews of “Mexican Orcs” where they turned the evil orc fantasy race into a bastardization of Latino culture. This came after an executive at Wizards of the Coast gave an interview a year prior claiming he wanted less white men to be a part of gaming.

Now, Grummz has revealed how bad the new One DnD system is through a series of posts on X. He said:

Dungeons and Dragon's FALLS OFF the WOKE CLIFF in the brand new DM's Guide (Dungeon Master's Guide). There is an entire section where DMs are encouraged to have players fill out sensitivity forms about what might trigger them, and an emergency X gesture where any player can stop a game if they feel uncomfortable (in a fictional fantasy setting!).

Funnier still, WotC @Wizards_DnD are being accused of STEALING these ideas from other games without credit. A thread. 🧵

The new DMs guide features two "core tools" for "player safety" which are nothing more than safety blankets for coddling the perpetually offended and afraid...and EVERYONE at the table has to agree to this pandering where ONE PLAYER can DICTATE what you can and can't have in your campaign.

The first tool is the "Game Expectations" FORM where players list their Hard and Soft Limits. A hard limit is what you campaign can NEVER HAVE, and a soft limit is where you may only "lightly touch on" an area.

What are some of these limits? Here are examples used in the past in the tabletop community:

- Romance

- Mind Control

- Cultural Issues (yes, any snowflake topic)

- Harm to animals

- Natural Disasters

- Paralysis

- Thirst

- Claustrophobia

Here is a previewed pic of part of the form:

The second "tool" that the DMs guide wants you to use is...

The second tool is an EMERGENCY SNOWFLAKE BRAKE, where players can STOP the entire game if they feel the slightest bit uncomfortable.

To do this, the DMs guide says you must "make an X symbol with your arms" Once this woke bat signal is given, the entire game must STOP and immediately address the concerns of this ONE PLAYER by SKIPPING or ALTERING the campaign on the fly and force everyone else to go along with it.

You would think wokies would be happy with this, but they are ANGRY. You see, Wotc is accused of STEALING these ideas from other tabletop creators...

You see, these "tools" have been around since the late 90's and come from the world of BDSM sex.

No, I'm not kidding. Look up "Hard Limits" and see. In fact, WotC is accused of stealing the consent form from an TTRPG titled

"Sex and Sorcery" Sex and Sorcery called these limits "lines" and "veils" and is widely credited as the source of these type of consent forms in tabletop.

Instead of welcoming these tools that promote their coddling of mental illnesses, wokies are ON THE ATTACK.

An article in Wargaming slams DnD for using these "ideas" without credit, and the author's picture is exactly what you would expect...

The other prominent source of these type of consent forms is even worse:

Monte Cook Games famously published the following consent form and was widely mocked for it.

No you can't have blood, or bugs, or rats...

And what is this section on Relationships even for? You can list your "enthusiastic consent" for explicit sex of "genocide."

It's just crazy. And to think that the whole campaign has to cater to the lowest common denominator for phobias is ridiculous.

They literally talk about how you can have Goldfish, but that describing Goldfish "goggly eyes" might be triggering and you should avoid it if a player lists it as a problem.

GOLDFISH. Let that sink in. That's the example they ran with...

Tabletop has long been infested by players who are oversensitive and who prefer weaving "stories" while avoiding combat. Look at the art in the new Player's Handbook. Filled with baristas and baking bread and doing NOTHING that might offend such as...I dunno...slaying Dragons.

Long time RPG fans have fled the scene. They no longer play or have moved on to other games. They leave behind an audience that love the POPULARITY of TTRPG (made famous by TV shows like Stranger Things), and the rise of the "coolness" of geek cred.

In fact, most of the people following DnD by watching shows like Critical Roll don't actually play and outnumber the actual players. Just like the amount of Overwatch fans that are fans of the characters (and the rule 34) but don't actually play themselves.

They invaded our hobbies, took them over, and now this is the end result. DnD has fallen.

From what’s described, the new DM Guide sounds horrific, and something that any real gamer who is interested in rolling dice to slay monsters would never want to play. This new “game” seems more like a setting by which to foster degeneracy for fetish communities rather than doing honor to the old Gygax fantasy game.

