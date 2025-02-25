Dungeons & Dragons appears to be going after the coveted Taylor Swift demographic for a new supplement for their One D&D based on an upcoming Balder’s Gate 3 patch called Bard: College of Glamour.

Over the last year, Dungeons & Dragons have shown they’re not particularly in touch with their player base with several insane releases of a new edition of the game that have gutted the original fun from D&D and replaced it with a woke monstrosity.

Players are no longer allowed to play half-elves or half-orcs, “race” has been replaced by “species”, the Dungeon Master’s Guide has BDSM fetish-inspired rules to stop gameplay if a player feels triggered, and the Monster’s Manual has multiple gender swaps of traditional monsters—not to mention the removal of Orcs as monsters entirely. The designers seem completely unrepentant about their changes as long-time D&D players have been revolting at record rates.

Now, the new D&D Beyond subscription service promotes its services by turning the bard class into something akin to Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga in a fantasy setting. It looks like Wizards of the Coast is doubling down on pursuing a young female demographic at the expense of its core audience.

In a Facebook sponsored promotional post, D&D Beyond’s official account posted a strange image to try to tie into Balder’s Gate 3 called Bard: College Of Glamour, where they say they’re exploring subclasses that will appear in an upcoming patch of the game. While trying to tie into a popular video game makes sense, they chose an image of a bizarre-looking woman who looks like a pop star, evoking Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga as a bard rather than something that makes sense in a D&D fantasy setting.

The image is followed by a comment from their account saying, “Click the link below for a walkthrough example build for a College of Glamour Bard, which can be found in both the new Player's Handbook and the upcoming patch for Baldur's Gate 3.”

Inside, players find an article titled, “Let's Build a College of Glamour Bard in Anticipation of Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8.”

The immediate attempt at making the bard into something like a pop star and/or gay is shown in its first subheading, “Glamming Up Your Bard.” Another bizarre picture is posted with a lesbian-looking creature trying to look glam in front of an actual monster with a weapon, highlighting the stupidity of the concept despite Wizards trying to present it as something cool.

The class features say, “Examining the College of Glamour subclass's features, we can certainly spot a recurring theme: beguiling magic that enchants foes and inspires allies The level 6 Bard we create in this guide will use these powers to lean into a support role with a knack for social interaction. We'll stock our Bard with plenty of Enchantment and Illusion spells to hamper and distract their foes in combat and round them out with ways to deceive even the most discerning senses.”

Bizarrely, there’s an image featuring a a weird diverse table with two young girls and a couple of black people in the class build article that seems to have nothing to do with their concept other than to show how diverse they are.

When going into character background, they double down on modernisms gearing toward a young female culture saying, “The Entertainer background fits perfectly with our Bard's vibe.

While every other Subclass coming out of Baldur’s Gate 3’s new patch seems to be something more in line with Dungeons & Dragons, it was clear this one was an attempt at getting this female demographic interested in the game.

While the details are light, the marketing of this so-called glam vibe seems to be exactly what woke D&D has promised for a long time.

What do you think of the Bard: College of Glamor subclass coming from Dungeons & Dragons? Leave a comment and let us know.

