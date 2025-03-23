Fandom Pulse

Mar 24, 2025

A hard limit is what your campaign can never have, and a soft limit is where you may only "lightly touch on" an area. These expectations include but aren’t limited to romance, mind control, cultural issues, harm to animals, natural disasters, paralysis, thirst, and claustrophobia.

Because we've never had the bard romance the tavern wench, had a mind-flayer jack our brains, scream at a drow, see forests burned down, and gotten stuck in cave-ins. If you want a safe game, play uno. Dungeons and Dragons is a game of risks.

Mar 25, 2025

There's an alternative: just don't play, or hang out with, people who demand the right to shut down every activity and conversation and make everything about them. It's called narcissism and it's bad, mkay?

