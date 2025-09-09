Fandom Pulse

J.R. Logan
Sep 9

What other activity can have four or five children debating moral lessons and come back week after week?

The churches lost a tool rejecting d&d.

I saw the same with LARPing in the early 00s. Young boys struggling to be squires. Few adults, helped it could have been something.

twb
Sep 10

The book of Genesis describes God as looking over the creation He made and calling it "good;" then humans were added in we messed things up. A lot.

Not to elevate another book to nearly the same level, I found Holland's "Dominion" very interesting, with the thesis that Christianity has shaped the Western world (and, by extension, all the world) in deep and subtle ways that even affect how the opponents of Christ see and deal with the world.

I think both these images are in play when thinking about D&D (and pretty much everything else, but anyway...). Great potential, badly corrupted. Is D&D inherently Christian? I don't think so, but the imaginations and thought processes that created and maintain the game were shaped by Western Christian civilization - and, like most things, I believe that the best fulfillment of any art form is when the artist and the artist's vision is aligned with God. As I see it, D&D is no more, no less, inherently Christian or right-wing than literature or visual art or music.

Obviously, WotC's artists, authors, and their vision(s) are, as a group, very much not in line with God, and haven't been for a very long time, and that has become more generally evident in recent years.

