sleepdeprived_bear
Jun 26, 2025

"Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and probably unmatchable. He’s probably the ultimate James Bond." Red flags for me, but then again the James Bond for me growing up was Pierce Brosnan. Can we get an Ian Fleming period and book accurate James Bond? That'd be nice.

Laran Mithras
Jun 26, 2025

Sure.

We trust him.

Sure we do.

"Honoring" means keeping some of the names the same.

That is all.

We know what's coming. I'm not buying.

