Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Arrival will be the next director for James Bond.

As reported by Variety, Villeneuve stated, “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.”

He then added, “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Villeneuve previously spoke about the possibility of taking on Bond with Josh Horowitz. He said, “It’s a character that I’ve been with, like everybody, since my childhood. I have like massive affection for Bond. It would be a big challenge for the people who will try to reboot and bring something new after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and probably unmatchable. He’s probably the ultimate James Bond.”

Amazon MGM Studios Head Mike Hopkins also stated, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Pascal and Heyman also shared a joint statement, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve’s promise to honor the tradition of the franchise was previously promised by Amazon MGM Studios head of Film, Streaming and Theatrical Courtenay Valenti during an appearance at CinemaCon. She said, “We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character, while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.”

“They are both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership,” she added. “Thank you, Amy and David!”

Amazon MGM Studios gained full control of James Bond back in February with one report claiming it cost “close to a billion dollars.”

It’s unclear what Amazon or Villeneuve’s plans for Bond are. However, a report from The Hollywood Reporter in March claimed that studio had plans for a TV show based on Moneypenny, a CIA spin-off show about Felix Leiter, and even a possible female 007.

What do you make of Villeneuve becoming the next Bond director?

