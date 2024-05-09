Kotaku Logo

Less than two months has passed since sleaze rag Kotaku’s editor in chief has resigned over Kotaku writers being instructed to do less propaganda hit pieces and instead to focus on gaming manuals, four more staff members have been laid off, one of whom is Levi Winslow who wrote the recent pro-censorship hit piece “Stellar Blade’s Eve Is Hottest When She’s Not Revealing Anything.”

In March, Fandom Pulse reported that Jen Glennon, who took on the role of editor-in-chief in October of the previous year, submitted her resignation at Kotaku, the video game news and strategy website. Glennon stated in her resignation letter that the management's recent decision to prioritise guides over news led to her decision to step down. Glennon follows Patricia Hernandez, who was dismissed in August 2023, as the second editor-in-chief of Kotaku since Stephen Totilo's departure in 2021.

Jen Glennon said: “In light of careful deliberation, I have determined that the existing management structure and decision-making procedures at G/O Media do not align with my values and aspirations for Kotaku,” and added, “I am firmly convinced that the choice to ‘invert’ Kotaku’s editorial approach, prioritizing guides over news, is fundamentally misguided considering the current framework of the platform. [This decision] directly contradicts months of traffic analytics and demonstrates a remarkable disregard for the well-being of the remaining writers and editors employed here.”

Yesterday, Levi Winslow disclosed on X that he and three other staff members were laid off: “well g/o media laid me off, along with three other video folks (all of whom are my good friends). it was a turbulent ride with a shitty ending but despite the ups and downs i’m proud of what i’ve done. now imma go cry :,)”

Other Kotaku writers, Alyssa Mercante and Ethan Gach didn't take the news about Levi Winslow and other staff members' dismissal well either: "G/ Media gonna G/ Media. This sucks"

Levi Winslow and the rest of the Kotaku staff should probably have heeded the warning in G/O Media’s requirement to focus on gaming manuals. Kotaku has become the butt of jokes on the internet since GamerGate back in 2014. Yet, despite G/O Media’s warning to focus on gaming manuals, writers like Levi Winslow and Alyssa Mercante persisted with their hit pieces, insulting and degrading gamers and the gaming community.

It may be that reality is setting in at G/O Media - gaming journalists like Levi Winslow at Kotaku don't actually play games. Grummz asked the relevant question: “Kotaku has laid off 4 more staff. One of whom wrote the "Stellar Blade's Eve is Hottest" When She's Not Revealing Everything. How long does @Kotaku have left?”

In light of Levi Winslow and three more staff member's dismissal, how long will Kotaku last? Let us know in the comments.

