Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
Sep 3

Nasty cat-ladies gonna nasty. Sad.

Reply
Share
Rob's avatar
Rob
Sep 3

Removed because she was cute! If she was another freakish leftish hag they would have let it slide.

Reply
Share
5 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture