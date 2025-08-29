The convention circuit has been filled with social justice activists sounding warnings about travel to the USA and ICE raids, despite none having occurred at any of the major conventions this summer. Now, as Dragon*Con begins, they’re once again pushing a narrative to con-goers that there’s a phantom danger of being detained and deported, despite there being no evidence of such.

This year’s convention season has been marred by activists trying to warn people about politics rather than just enjoy themselves. It began with Worldcon as the convention issued warnings about travel to the United States because of their panic over Donald Trump. Despite many sci-fi and fantasy authors’ constant concern about posting earlier in the year, nothing happened at the convention of note in that regard.

GI Joe writer Larry Hama also voiced that he feared traveling to the United States, canceling convention appearances because of it.

At San Diego Comic-Con, industry professionals also warned people about potential ICE raids that never transpired. With all the hyperventilating, one would think that these people would stop, but since they’re in political echo chambers, it continues on.

One Dragon*Con attendee posted to a convention Facebook group with 28,000+ members to sound yet another alarm.

She said, “Hope everyone is having a wonderful Con! Heads up, I just got an alert that there's ICE-y conditions downtown today/this weekend. Be alert and careful if you're at risk, and if you're not at risk, don't be afraid to call and put/confront them! Document everything, ask for ID, and rely on fellow congoers for support and assistance if necessary. Hopefully those conditions won't affect Con, but always good to be in the know. If you have an iPhone, the ICEBlock app is very useful!”

Social justice activists commented to “boost” and posit plans to fight off ICE in their fantasies, showing that a lot of these people don’t have any concept of reality.

It was reported that the main group of the Dragon*Con Facebook group’s admin deleted the post immediately and then booted the user from the group, showing there is some sanity left among these people.

Dragon*Con, as a convention, boasts four interconnected hotels and acts as a giant adult party more often than not. In the evening, many con-goers walk around in various states of undress, acting as if it’s “cosplay” while there’s rampant inebriation going on. This is the type of place to avoid bringing families, and perhaps it should be raided by ICE to ensure the safety of regular Americans.

