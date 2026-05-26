Brian Niemeier built his audience without a publisher. His Soul Cycle series began with Nethereal in 2015 and expanded with Souldancer, which won the inaugural Dragon Award for Best Horror Novel in 2016. He crowdfunded his way through multiple campaigns, built a Patreon community called the Court of Kairos, and wrote Don’t Give Money to People Who Hate You, a nonfiction title on the indie creator economy that hit number one on Amazon. He did all of it outside legacy publishing, on direct reader support.

His new Kickstarter is Debt Reckoning, a nonfiction book on how the American student loan system dismantled a generation’s path to stability. The campaign launched this week and crossed its halfway funding mark on day one. This is a topic Niemeier has been discussing at length for years, as it’s a crisis that’s facing America like few others.

The argument starts with incentives. Niemeier wrote on his Substack: “Once colleges knew the federal lending system would keep expanding access to unlimited student debt, the normal price pressures that restrain costs evaporated. Universities added layers of administration, started amenities arms races, and inflated tuition far beyond what many graduates could realistically repay.”

The downstream effects are what he tracks through the book. The labor market split. One side ran on credential inflation and financed white-collar career tracks. The other was starved for skilled tradespeople that fewer young Americans were steered toward. Niemeier describes the result: “shortages in trades, absurd credential requirements for entry-level jobs, and millions of borrowers wrestling with repayment systems that grow more complicated by the year.”

Debt Reckoning covers how the loan system evolved, why tuition keeps rising regardless of how much aid expands, what current borrowers can do to navigate repayment and forgiveness options, and what reforms could stop the next generation from inheriting the same trap.

Niemeier has been writing about the connection between financial dependency and institutional capture for years. His entire publishing model is a working argument against it. Debt Reckoning takes the same thesis into higher education policy directly.

The campaign is live now and more than 75% funded with stretch goals on the way. This is already proving to be another incredible non-fiction book on a topic that’s one of the most important of our times. Niemeier has contributed to Fandom Pulse with blogs in the past on several different pop culture topics to support us and we’re happy to support his latest offering as well.

Back Debt Reckoning here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/brianniemeier/debt-reckoning-book