Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Tobler's avatar
Joshua Tobler
Feb 2, 2025

I don't want these studios and franchises to die. I want them to stop making slop and get back to decent storytelling. But they've repeatedly proven themselves unwilling or unable to do that.

Reply
Share
zee's avatar
zee
Feb 1, 2025

Cry harder you faggot troon!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture