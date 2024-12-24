A new report claims that BioWare’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard was not in the top 50 best sellers in Europe and that it performed worse than Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws.

Games Industry Head Christopher Dring revealed sales from GSD that states that BioWare’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard sold worse than Star Wars Outlaws.

In an episode of the GamesIndustry.biz Microcast while discussing how poorly new games have sold compared to previous years, Dring shared, “Star Wars Outlaws was the 14th best selling new game of the year, but No. 45 over all.”

Next, he stated, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which came out at the end of October, that was No. 19 in the best selling new game chart, but was No. 68 overall.”

Dring almost made clear that Dragon Age did not do well. “It was Christmas and in terms of AAA blockbuster, the traditional big blockbuster Christmas games, you had Call of Duty, which did well, and you had Dragon Age, which did not. So that is disappointing in that position.”

“Dragon Age had the market to itself and it couldn’t find an audience,” he continued. “And that’s really scary as we move into the following year.”

He made similar commentary about Star Wars Outlaws, “Star Wars Outlaws sort of had the year to itself and it didn’t find an audience and that’s a real shame.”

He also noted that Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Star Wars Outlaws will likely fall down the charts given digital sales data for Black Myth: Wukong and Palworld have not been released yet and are thus not included in the charts.

Dring also revealed that new games sales in 2024 were significantly down compared to 2023.

He said, “Overall, sales of new games in 2024 versus new games in 2023 — and let’s remember 2023 was a big year for new games — was down 29%. So almost a third down year-on-year in terms of new sales.”

The fact that new game sales are down nearly a third from 2023 indicates that former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern’s call for a two-year moratorium on new games appears to be having a significant effect.

Kern, who also goes by Grummz on X, posted back in April, “alling on all game[r]s to NOT buy any AAA titles for the next 2 years that do this. Play your Steam backlog. You will send a very clear message.”

He added, “Lara Croft did nothing wrong, and does not need fixing.”

He reiterated this call about a week ago. He wrote on X, “I made a plan with everyone in March to take down DEI in AAA gaming, specifically targeting Ubisoft: 1) Point out wokeness 2) Reach out to YouTubers 3) 2 Years of non-buying woke AAA to stop the spread. Are you feeling the impact yet? We've got more for you in 2025.”

