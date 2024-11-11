BioWare and EA’s latest Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard saw its peak player counts decline by over 30% from its all-time peak in just a week.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard hit a peak concurrent player count of 89,418 on Sunday November 3rd during the game’s first weekend since it released on October 31st.

A week later and the peak player count only hit 61,063. That’s a decline of 31.7%.

For comparison, Baldur’s Gate 3 hit an all-time peak concurrent player count of 875,343 on August 13, 2023. A week later and the peak player count had only declined to 813,288. That is only a decline of 7.09%.

However, it hit its all-time peak in its second weekend. On its first Sunday (August 6, 2023) after release it hit a peak of 814,666 players. So it saw its peak concurrent player counts actually increase by 7.4% from its first weekend to its second weekend.

In fact, Baldur’s Gate 3 had a 76% higher peak concurrent player count than Dragon Age: The Veilguard in the last 24 hours. It hit a peak of 107,658 concurrent players.

Similarly, Elden Ring hit a peak concurrent of 953,426 on March 5, 2023. A week after hitting its all-time peak it still had a peak concurrent of 825,277 players. That’s only a decline of 13.4%.

Furthermore, the game hit its all-time peak in its second weekend. In its first Saturday, February 26, 2023 it hit a peak of 861,538.

So the game actually saw its peak concurrent players increase by 10.6% in its second weekend.

The decline in Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s peak concurrent player counts appears to be evidence of reports that players are refunding the game.

YouTuber Endymion originally shared that an inside source informed him that around 30,000 people had refunded the game after originally purchasing it.

He shared in a YouTube upload, “I’m also told, in terms of refunds, that currently the game had at least 30,000 refunds in the past few days, which is not good for your game that has barely sold half a million copies to be hemorrhaging players like this.”

A second insider appeared to affirm this rumor.

YouTuber Smash JT shared, “On top of Veilguard’s lackluster sales is the alarming rate of refunds. Endymion reported that at least 30,000 refunds had already been processed within just a few days post-launch. My source confirmed that that number is at least that many, which is an insane amount of returns for a game.”

On top of the peak concurrent player counts significantly declining, the game’s Steam Achievements indicate that a significant amount of players have not progressed past the halfway point of the game.

The game’s Global Achievements list on Steam indicates that only 42.1% of all players achieved the Part 7: Fire, Feather, and Fade achievement.

Only 28.8% obtained the Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater achievement.

Only 8.2% achieved the final Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises achievement.

