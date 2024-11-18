The most recent 24-hour peak concurrent player count for Dragon Age: The Veilguard is down over 54% from the game’s all-time peak.

According to SteamDB, Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s most recent 24-hour peak only hit 40,974 concurrent players. That is a decline of 54.2% from the game’s all-time peak of 89,418 concurrent players.

Not only has the game seen its peak player counts significantly decline in its second weekend on Steam, but over half of the players on Steam still have not completed half of the game.

A previous report from a week ago noted that only 42.1% of players had achieved the Part 7: Fire, Feather, and Fade achievement while only 28.8% had acquired the Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater achievement, and finally, only 8.2% had achieved the Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises achievement.

Those percentages have moved albeit marginally. Now, 49.8% of players have achieved the Part 7: Fire, Feather, and Fade achievement while 38.3% have completed Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater. Finally, only 16.8% achieved Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises achievement.

While peak player numbers are down on Steam, the game does not appear to making any headway on consoles. The game debuted in 40th on True Trophies’ Weekly Top 40 PlayStation chart. It moved up slightly to 32nd in its second week. The site has not released its data for the game’s third week as of writing.

On Xbox, True Achievements reported the game debuted on its Top 40 Xbox chart in 25th position. In its second week, it moved up to 24th. As of writing, the game’s third week data has not been released.

Developer BioWare did release a bunch of statistics for the game in a thread on X, but it did not include any player numbers at all.

A rumor from YouTuber Smash JT from a source within BioWare claimed the game did achieve 1 million units sold.

Smash JT shared on X, “I’ve just been informed by my source at BioWare that they’ve been updated over the weekend and Dragon Age: The Veilguard has now crossed over 1 million sales. While I personally still have my doubts to this number based on the surrounding circumstances, I wanted to pass along the info in the interest of full disclosure to all.”

He concluded, “I’d imagine BioWare will be making a marketing push at some point soon with this info.”

