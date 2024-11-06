Patrick Weekes, the lead writer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, had a melt down on social media following Americans choosing to elect Donald Trump as President of the United States over Kamala Harris.

On Blue Sky, Weekes did not make any comments himself, but reposted a number of unhinged posts seemingly making it clear what his own views are.

First, he reposted rustbelt rebel who wrote, “Lawrence O’Donnell talking about how the electoral college is a massive voter suppression technique and it enrages me that we’re still be controlled by white f***ing ENSLAVERS centuries later. All while people refuse to even murmur the words ‘white supremacist.’”

He also reposted Celeste Pewter who wrote, “P.S. One more thing: The Harris campaign has been warning about this for days now, but it bears saying again. Trump will probably try to declare victory tonight. Do not fall for it, and denounce it loudly. Team Harris is also expecting it, and they are prepared to act.”

He also reposted John Rogers who wrote, “-2% for being black. -2% for being a woman. That’s all it took to make it this close (it is, in fact, not over). And the fact that the people in charge were more scared of ruining America’s image (in their heads) than they were of allowing insurrectionists and traitors to roam free.”

Next, Weekes reposted Radley Balko who posted, “As Jonathan Last pointed out, Harris ran a smart campaign. She was a solid candidate. Trump ran a disastrous campaign and is in clear decline. This was a clear choice. No matter who wins, half of voters either chose bigotry and authoritarianism, or had no problem with it. And that’s hard to take.”

Ironically, after sharing posts accusing Trump supports of being traitors and insurrectionists, he shared a post from Elisabeth Beinke advising people to “not obey.”

Beinke wrote, "‘Do Not Obey in Advance’ - I really like this take here by Sarah Parcak.”

