Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lutheran24's avatar
Lutheran24
Nov 6, 2024

Let me conjure up my best fake surprised look. 😱

These people are not mentally and emotionally well. They need some therapy.

It's the same juvenile, childish, name calling. In my opinion, these democrats try to win by smear tactics. Notice all the claims made against Trump and how he ran his campaign but no evidence. No pointing out in what way he ran a poor campaign. These people are unhinged. They have made their life about their identity and lifestyle choices instead of Christ and His identity.

It is going to be an interesting 4 years to come.

Reply
Share
Dan Eveland's avatar
Dan Eveland
Nov 6, 2024Edited

With very few exceptions (such as CrazyBlueHairChick), blue/pink hair = self-hating. Not only that, they hate everyone like themselves. Let's slip some kind of sterilization drug (like they want to give children) into hair color. That way those who have a proclivity to think this way can't keep their DNA in the gene pool.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture