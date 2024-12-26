Fandom Pulse

Dec 27, 2024

There's a lot of "protecting" going on within that industry which is why it keeps making the exact same mistake over and over and over and over. I'm afraid it's going to take the video gaming industry crashing entirely before anything changes. Those in charge are more corporate executive, who tend to be pro-DEI/woke, than creatives who use to be the ones who started a video game company and made great games.

It's not just a video game industry issue either but all of entertainment and it's spread to other industries as well. It's just that with movies and video games, a lot is riding on a few very costly items so you can't survive with the same level of failure that other industries might could. Even companies like EA that rely heavily on sports games will eventually fall as well because if they refuse to get rid of the activists destroying their products that means they will eventually get moved to working on a sports game and one day Angry Joe will sit down to play MADDEN 20XX and find that half the team is female and that much of the time in the game involves watching NPC's talk out their issues with each other.

What we as customers of this industry can do is refuse to provide any support to any studio that adheres to ideological garbage like DEI & wokeness. There are only so many failures they can absorb without becoming the next Ubisoft and staring down at possible Bankruptcy.

