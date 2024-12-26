Steam released their Best of 2024 charts and it reveals that Hogwarts Legacy among 50 other titles sold better than Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

In Steam’s Best of 2024 charts, the company organized video games based on total gross revenue earned from January 1, 2024 to December 15, 2025.

It also separates the games into four different buckets: Platinum (1-12), Gold (13-24), Silver (25-50), and Bronze (51-100). Inside these buckets the games are randomly sorted.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was placed in Steam’s Bronze bucket meaning that at the very least 50 other games sold better than it including Palworld, Destiny 2, Elden Ring, Helldivers 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Baldur’s Gate 3, Dota 2, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, Apex Legends, Counter Strike 2, and PUBG Battlegrounds, which were in the Platinum bucket.

Other games that had higher grosses than Dragon Age: The Veilguard include Warframe, The First Descendant, Cyberpunk 2077, Path of Exile, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Throne and Liberty, which were all in the Gold bucket.

The Silver bucket included Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Raingbow Six Siege, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Manor Lords, Tekken 8, Fallout 76, Final Fantasy XIV, The Elder Scrolls Online, Grand Theft Auto 5, and others.

Given the randomization of the rankings within the buckets, it’s quite possible that Monster Hunter Wilds, which does not release until the end of February had more revenue than Dragon Age: The Veilguard given its in the same Bronze bucket.

Other games in the Bronze bucket include Metaphor: ReFantazio, Hades II, Crusader Kings III, Street Fighter 6, Overwatch 2, No Man’s Sky, Farming Simulator 25, Stellaris, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and Civilization VI.

Steam’s charts come in the wake of Games Industry Head Christopher Dring revealing how poorly Dragon Age: The Veilguard sold in Europe during an episode of the GamesIndustry.biz Microcast.

He said, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which came out at the end of October, that was No. 19 in the best selling new game chart, but was No. 68 overall.”

Dring added, “It was Christmas and in terms of AAA blockbuster, the traditional big blockbuster Christmas games, you had Call of Duty, which did well, and you had Dragon Age, which did not. So that is disappointing in that position.”

“Dragon Age had the market to itself and it couldn’t find an audience,” he continued. “And that’s really scary as we move into the following year.”

Of note, Dring also detailed that games such as Black Myth: Wukong and Palworld were not on the European charts he cited because their digital sales data had not been provided. So, it’s highly likely that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is even lower down the real list.

All of this data comes in the wake of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's Game Director Corinne Busche evading a question about the game's sales data.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Busche was asked, “How has the commercial response to the game been? I've seen stories about sales and they seem mixed - inconclusive. The game seems to be doing okay but struggling to keep pace with Inquisition before it. Has it been a success from your point of view - how do you measure that?”

Busche replied, “There's three axes we can measure this by: what the team was able to do and put together - the pride that they can take in that; every game that is made, especially in the triple-A space where you're talking hundreds of developers, timelines, is a miracle. That they executed at quality: internally we consider that a success.”

He continued, “We're very happy with the critical reception to the game. It's not common to have these challenging development cycles and have a team turn around and receive the critical reception that it did. In fact, in a lot of ways, that is the harder path to take. So yeah, we're quite proud of the critical reception.”

Finally, Busche stated, “Unfortunately on the sales side, that's not something we can really discuss, but of course as we know with Inquisition, that was a long burn to get to those total sales numbers.”

What do you make of Dragon Age: The Veilguard being in the bottom half of Steam’s Top Sellers chart for 2024?

