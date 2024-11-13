Dragon Age: The Veilguard got humiliated by Farming Simulator 25 as Giants Software’s new release saw its peak player count skyrocket to 126,761 on the day of its release dwarfing Veilguard’s all-time peak of 89,418.

Giant Software released Farming Simulator 25 on Steam on November 12th for $49.99 just $10 less than Dragon Age: The Veilguard. On its first day of release the game hit an all-time peak concurrent player count of 126,761.

As of writing, there are currently 72,891 players playing the game.

In comparison, Dragon Age: The Veilguard hit an all-time peak concurrent player count of just 89,418 on its first Sunday. That’s almost 30% less than Farming Simulator 25’s current all-time peak.

Furthermore, Veilguard’s opening day only peaked at 70,414. That’s right there are more people playing Farming Simulator 25 right now than the peak for Dragon Age: The Veilguard on its release day, October 31, 2024.

On top of Veilguard being humiliated by Farming Simulator 25, a new rumor claims that the game has finally crossed over 1 million units sold.

It was previously rumored that the game had only sold about 500,000 units. YouTuber Endymion shared, “In total, what I’m told is that Veilguard may have sold overall so far anyway in the 500,000 range, which may sound good to some, but this is completely abysmal for a game of this level.”

This was seemingly affirmed by a second insider who informed YouTuber Smash JT that the numbers shared by Endymion were accurate.

Smash JT shared in a recent video, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard sales numbers are leaking out. Between Endymion and myself. I confirmed with a source that the numbers that Endymion had released are accurate. And holy crap are they pathetically low for a very big mass-produced, highly touted, praised to be a great classic adventure that people would love for the ages has turned into what this stuff always does: woke slop that people sniffed out immediately.”

Later in his video, Smash JT stated, “According to YouTuber Endymion, who cited his inside sources, the game had sold fewer than Star Wars Outlaws with reports indicating that only around 500,000 copies had sold so far.”

“And after hearing that news from Endymion I couldn’t help but reach out to a source at BioWare to find out if that was true. And yes, according to them this is confirmed. About 500,000 units have sold through. And they have had plenty of returns too.”

In a recent update on X, Smash JT shared that his insider informed the game has now sold over 1 million units.

He wrote, “I’ve just been informed by my source at BioWare that they’ve been updated over the weekend and Dragon Age: The Veilguard has now crossed over 1 million sales. While I personally still have my doubts to this number based on the surrounding circumstances, I wanted to pass along the info in the interest of full disclosure to all.”

He concluded, “I’d imagine BioWare will be making a marketing push at some point soon with this info.”

However, despite allegedly surpassing 1 million units sold, the game still likely needs to sell millions of more units in order to break even given it was in development for 10 years and went through multiple iterations before becoming Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

It’s quite likely that the game has underperformed EA’s sales expectations for the game.

EA’s Chief Financial Officer Stuart Canfield shared during the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call that the company was expecting net bookings for the current quarter to be between $2.4 billion and $2.55 billion with it largely being driven by Dragon Age: The Veilguard and the EA Sports FC franchise.

