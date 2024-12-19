Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 20, 2024

He then admitted his mental illness was injected into the game. The problem is that people just want to enjoy a game and not think about the mental illness that's eating the world. They want heroic adventures and meaningful dialogue. They don't want forced LGBT+. Even the Gays and lesbians don't want the forced LGBT+ shit. I've seen some of the cut scenes, and they are simply stupid. They don't add anything to the game, and they make it look stupid.

But you can't point that out without being called anti-trans, homophobic, or racist.

It's easier not to spend money on a game than to put up with all the nonsense.

The Man Who Shouldn't Be King's avatar
The Man Who Shouldn't Be King
Dec 19, 2024

The basic problem is these people think sexuality or gender identity is a narrative hook, that it somehow -- all by itself -- makes a character interesting or distinctive. It doesn't. Only people who think about storytelling in terms of checking little boxes for "inclusion" could possibly believe that it does.

