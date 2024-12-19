Dragon Age: The Veilguard Game Director, a man who pretends to be a woman and calls himself Corinne Busche, responded to the backlash against the game while also asserting that his mental illness “shaped everything about who I am.”

Speaking with Inverse, Busche declared, “I’m an openly queer, trans woman. It shaped everything about who I am, and it’s been the source of a lot of joy, a lot of difficulty, and perspective.”

“For me personally, one of the greatest gifts about being trans is the amount of introspection it forces upon you. You spend a lot of time deeply examining who you are, and why that matters,” he added.

READ: 'Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth' Director Asks Modding Community "Not To Create Or Install Anything Offensive Or Inappropriate"

He then admitted his mental illness was injected into the game. He noted that “thinking about the role introspection plays on people in general, and how each of us go through our lives having these moments of crises, epiphanies, and those quiet moments when you’re alone. These are questions that are ripe for personalized experiences like RPGs, especially when you consider our biggest creative pillar: Be who you want to be.”

Furthermore, he stated that pushing transgender ideology into the game “felt like the right time.”

Later in the interview, Busche also responded to backlash of the game, which highly criticized the injection of transgender ideology and its attempt to normalize it.

Not only was it criticized for attempting to normalize evil transgender ideology, but it was also accused of being anti-white.

YouTuber Endymion stated, “Every single villain in this game is either a white man or woman. They also make every faction be led by either a woman like in the case of the Grey Wardens or the Antivan Crows, which are led by a black Elf woman and some other guy.”

“White men are always the bad guy,” he added. “Like in Treviso where the Antivan Crows reside. There’s a traitor that is kind of hinted at early on in the story that is working with the Antaam Qunari to, you know, place the power of the Qunari over the city and it’s so obvious it’s the governor. And surprise it is exactly. And, of course, when you look at him what is he? Of course he’s a white man. And, of course, you kill him in combat during the Treviso final faction mission. And everyone basically says, ‘Oh that guy sucks and we’re glad he’s dead.’”

“Like I said this entire game, I kid you not, hates white people openly. It’s disgusting. It’s so obviously done on purpose,” he declared.

READ: Naughty Dog Fan Site Trashes Gamers As "Narrow-Minded Idiots"

Busche responded to the criticism stating, “I think we should talk about it. It’s hard. I grew up in a time when it really felt like we’re there to celebrate the games and to have these shared experiences, and that drive is still there.”

“I think the discourse we see is the result of highly polarized times, and perhaps it’s a little naive,” he continued. “I know it’s hard when you have to ask the question, is this game for me? Do I belong here? And games are better for it when we can say yes, you do belong here.”

Nevertheless, Busche also made it clear that he will continue to push messaging in whatever games he works on next, “Games are inherently diverse when you think about the size of these teams and the specializations you have within them. When you have diverse, complex, large groups of people coming together to make something, of course, the game is going to be a reflection of those teams.”

He continued, “I think we need to consider that we can make the most authentic, best experiences when we’re tying into what makes us as the developers, and you as the fans, when we can tie into those elements that make us distinctly human, and that means differences.”

At the end of the interview, he declared, “What I long for is just that opportunity for us as gamers to step back and get in touch with why we fell in love with games in the first place, and recognize how difficult and complicated and messy it is to make game[s]. To share these vulnerable experience[s] and just approach it with a little greater sense of kindness and curiosity.”

In order to do that, Busche must reject the evil ideology that he has embraced and actively promotes. But that does not look like it will happen any time soon.

What do you make of Busche’s comments?

NEXT: CD Projekt Red's Franchise & Lore Designer Is Former Games Journalist Who Wants To Punch Gamers