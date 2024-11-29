A nearly 13,000 member strong Dragon Age: The Veilguard Facebook group bans members from reacting to posts with laugh reactions.

As can be seen below the group’s rules state: “LAUGH REACTS BANNED.”

It explains, “LAUGH REACTS will get you BANNED. We’re not going to tolerate ANYONE laugh reacting to a personal post of someone when it’s not meant to be funny, and you’re only laugh reacting because you’re making fun of them or being a bigot!”

Furthermore, the group also bans “hate speech or bullying.” It explains, “Make sure that everyone feels safe. Bullying of any kind isn't allowed, and degrading comments about things such as race, religion, culture, sexual orientation, gender or identity will not be tolerated.”

On top of the group banning laugh reacts, X user Pirat_Nation shared a screenshot of the group’s admin Ezra Wren explaining the rule in what appears to be a now-deleted post.

Wren wrote, “Please remember that using laugh reactions on posts or comments that are not intended to be funny will lead to removal from this group, as we aim to maintain a positive atmosphere. If your intention is to troll, promote negativity or use reaction emojis as a weapon, we cannot guarantee that you will be allowed to stay.”

He concluded, “Feel free to laugh react this too so I can weed some of you out now.”

As can be seen in the below screenshot, the top reaction was the laugh react.

Furthermore, if you scroll through the group’s posts the laugh react is the top reaction on many of them.

Claye Middleton posted, “Derpderpyder is known for his quick wit, which compliments his infectious beauty.”

Anna Gammell posted, “Post a photo of your Rook. Here’s mine.”

Jesse James posted, “Interesting thought. I suspect many, if not the majority, of close minded posts in favor of Veilguard (there are no valid criticisms of the game, you must be a bigot etc) are merely bait authored by the same [clown] who review bombed the game and continue to laugh emoji. Sad state that.”

Brian Murray also wrote, “I’ve seen so much hate thrown at DAV's writing but I have to disagree. No character in media has expressed my own fears regarding death as Emmerich has, I was stunned when he essentially word for word describe my own fears and it was incredible.”

He added, “I dunno, maybe it's not great Dragon Age dialogue but in some cases it resonated with me like no game has.”

Clearly, the rule is not being enforced.

What do you make of this Dragon Age: The Veilguard Facebook banning laugh reacts, but not actually enforcing it?

