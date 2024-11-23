A vocal critic of EA and BioWare’s most recent financial disaster, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, was banned from EA’s subscription service, EA Play, for allegedly criticizing EA’s partners and sponsors.

YouTuber Nuhre, who has been vocal about her criticisms of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, reported on X that she was banned on EA Play.

She wrote, “I was just banned for 7 days from EA Play because of HARASSMENT of EA partners. So Kala Elizabeth or Unifadewalker, probably both, literally got be banned from a subscription service that I PAY for. Not that I care, because I don't use it and after this I sure as hell I am not.”

In a subsequent post, Nuhre speculated that the alleged “harassment” that EA is accusing her of was due to her criticism of EA partners Kala Elizabeth and transgender activist UniFadewalker.

Nuhre wrote, “This is so funny because my criticism of Kala/Eddie was that they had personal ties and the privilege of knowing and interacting with EA staff, and you guys just f***ing proved it.”

In another post, Nuhre noted that the ban stemmed from comments she made on Twitch and YouTube.

She wrote, “Which one is it EA? It says that you get suspensions because of activity that goes against TOS while USING an EA account. But the activity is ‘harassment’ against EA affiliated people that I criticized on YOUTUBE and TWITCH. So something ain't adding up.”

As far as what the alleged “harassment” that resulted in her ban was, Nuhre shared in a YouTube livestream that it likely had something to do with a Discord server for Archetype Entertainment’s upcoming game Exodus.

She shared, “This is because … there’s this Exodus Discord server. And one of you told me that (Spell) and Shield, another content creator, got pre-emptively banned from the Exodus Discord server because Kala Elizabeth told the mods that he was a grifter and he was a hater. So she got him banned using her privilege in her numbers to get him banned from the Exodus Discord server. And I have been bringing awareness to that fact.”

Nuhre added, “I’ve been talking about Kala and people like Eddie (UniFadewalker) having connections to EA and staff at EA and having a direct line of contact with EA. And now I get banned from EA Play for seven days for harassment of EA partners and sponsors and whatever.”

Back on November 18th, Nuhre shared to X that Kala Elizabeth was “apparently policing Exodus discord sever to keep it ‘grift’ free. Archetype Entertainment, why can she dictate who and who doesn't get access to your server? People are hopeful about Exodus although very skeptical. Endorsing this behavior doesn't help your case.”

She then shared screenshots of Spell and Shield accusing Kala Elizabeth of getting him “preemptively banned from the Exodus server without me ever having broken any rules…because I am ‘toxic.’”

In a post on November 19th, Nuhre added, “About the whole Kala Elizabeth thing. Even if it is not an official server, I do stand by what I said. Archetype Entertainment should shut down any type of unofficial attempt at policing their fandom. It's not Kala's place to decide who gets to talk about Exodus and who doesn't.”

“Kala might not advertise herself as an activist, but she is one,” Nuhre added. “From using her platform to ask her audience to mass report accounts to just overall being a disingenuous individual, I wouldn't put it past her to think she's some sort of ‘voice of reason’ for Exodus. She isn't.”

Next, she shared screenshots from Kala Elizabeth’s X account where Elizabeth declared, “I want to say so many things because I’m upset, but if you are consuming content made by bigots who target others for being trans, black or other marginalized identities and you’re okay with that because they have ‘valid criticism’ then you’re a f***ing bigot too.”

“This happened in a discord and I let a mod know, so I’m not going to bring more attention to the loser who defended bigotry. but how you can be bigoted and be a DA fan is beyond me, pathetic,” Elizabeth added.

Kala Elizabeth, who was a member of BioWare’s Community Council for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, claims she was not involved in getting Nuhre banned.

Elizabeth wrote, “I am not an EA employee or partner, I have no control over what EA does and I am just 1 person from a council of over 10 who had very different opinions that offered feedback on a game that was been finished for awhile. Leave me alone. I’ll probably deactivate for a bit.”

As for Unifadewalker, she claims she was not involved in getting Nuhre banned, but also implies that she knows what Nuhre did to get banned.

She wrote on X, “Ooooo someone’s mad they got their wrists slapped with a ban. Why aren’t you telling people what you did to get your ban Nuhre? Why are you leaving that out? Do you need me to tell everyone what you did to get banned? Because I have no problem telling everyone.”

In another post Unifadewalker wrote, “lol it wasn’t me bestie, it was you. I didn’t have to do anything, but sit back and let you dig your own hole and fall into it. You still haven’t told everyone what you did to get banned tho? What are you hiding? Tell the world what you did or I will. Xx”

