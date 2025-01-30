John Epler, the Creative Director for BioWare’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is reportedly no longer at the company.

X user Nuhre shared a screenshot of Epler’s updated bio on BlueSky that reads, “was: creative director, writer, other stuff for DATV currently: narrative director on skate.”

Nuhre also shared that Epler has appeared to have deactivated his BlueSky account as well.

She shared a screenshot that when attempting to access his profile, an error message returns that says, “Account is deactivated.”

It’s unclear when Epler left BioWare, but it appears given he is now the narrative director on skate that he was relocated within EA.

If you are unfamiliar with skate, it is currently being developed by Full Circle that was founded in 2021 and is described as “Electronic Arts’ first fully remote studio.”

The game presumably will put players in control of a skateboarder based in the city of San Vansterdam following the collapse of megacorporation M-Corp that had taken control of the city through various forms of corruption and influence.

His LinkedIn notes he began work at Full Circle sometime this month.

BioWare did announce it was cutting a number of its employees earlier this week and moving others to other studios within EA.

In a blog post, General Manager Gary McKay wrote, “We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit.”

A number of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard writing and editing teams announced they were no longer with the company following this blog post. It includes Writing Lead Patrick Weekes, Editing Lead Karin West-Weekes, editor Ryan Cormier, writer Brianne Battye, and editor Ben Gelinas.

Game Director Andrew Busche and writer Sylvia Feketekuty had also previously announced they were leaving the company.

What do you make of Epler not being at BioWare anymore?

