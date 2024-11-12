BioWare’s latest game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, has been accused of hating “white men exclusively.”

YouTuber Endymion made the accusations after not only completing the game, but platinuming it as well.

In a recent video upload he stated, “Everything in Veilguard is gay, trans, and hates white men exclusively. I’ve said this before, but it’s unfortunately true.”

He explained, “Every single villain in this game is either a white man or woman. They also make every faction be led by either a woman like in the case of the Grey Wardens or the Antivan Crows, which are led by a black Elf woman and some other guy.”

“By the way no single faction in this game is ran by a single man and especially not a single white man either. The Shadow Dragons are led by a man and a trans man. The Veil Jumpers are led by an Asian and black Elf. By the way the Asian Elf who leads the Veil Jumpers was previously in a relationship with Bellara, your companion. And the black Elf whose name is Strife, if you don’t romance Emmerich the Necromancer, Strife and Emmerich end up being in a relationship as well. So the Veil Jumper’s leaders are not only very diverse, but they’re both gay as well. The Mourn Watch is led by a brown woman and a shadow ghost apparition thing.”

He then reiterated, “Like I said none of the factions are led by white men at all. Every thing is either gay-coded or female led. The Grey Wardens are led by a heterosexual couple, but when you look at them, come on, it’s ridiculous. It’s a Dwarf woman and a French-accent Elf guy who looks like he came out of the movie Ratatouille. These two do not scream Grey Wardens at all. They look like children.”

“Like I said, the entire game is like this,” he said.

He then referenced another part of the game, “White men are always the bad guy. Like in Treviso where the Antivan Crows reside. There’s a traitor that is kind of hinted at early on in the story that is working with the Antaam Qunari to, you know, place the power of the Qunari over the city and it’s so obvious it’s the governor. And surprise it is exactly. And, of course, when you look at him what is he? Of course he’s a white man. And, of course, you kill him in combat during the Treviso final faction mission. And everyone basically says, ‘Oh that guy sucks and we’re glad he’s dead.’”

“Like I said this entire game, I kid you not, hates white people openly. It’s disgusting. It’s so obviously done on purpose,” he declared.

Still later in the video, Endymion reiterated, “Every faction is led by trans or gay people. And every bad guy is a white man or woman. Even Neve Gallus’ story. She fights a woman named Elio. Gee, I wonder what she is? Oh, that’s right she’s also a white woman because of course she is.”

He then pointed out the game’s agenda again, “The problem is that they go out of there way to ensure that everything is as diverse as possible while ensuring that the villainous traits are only coded single-handedly into white men and white women exclusively.”

“It’s very evident that the game here has an agenda. And what’s the likelihood that every single person in power who’s a good guy in this game is either gay, trans, or non-binary for the most part. And yet none of the villains that you face are trans, gay, or non-binary either. They’re all straight and very clearly white,” Endymion declared.

What Endymion is discussing has been happening for years in entertainment as novelist Brian Niemeier pointed out back in 2023. In a blog post, Niemeier shared, “Hollywood learned through long trial and error to make the protagonist as likeable and relatable to audiences as possible. The idea is to make audiences identify with the hero.”

He continued, “Nowadays, the studios have turned this approach on its head. The contemporary movie protagonist is an utterly inhuman Mary Sue with no compelling reason to pursue a goal since she’s already said to be perfect. Instead, she uses her screen time to deliver a series of lectures on Death Cult pieties.”

“Again, that is not the conditioning,” he noted. “That is a humiliation ritual meant to rub the remaining fans’ noses in it.”

“The conditioning came before that. And the way it happened was by Hollywood churning out decades of movies wherein heroes whom audiences identified with achieved their goals by acting according to the Death Cult’s morals,” Niemeier explained.

Science Fiction novelist Isaac Young put it a different way, “The problem is that there is no longer anything behind Hollywood’s politics, only power and those who wield it. There is no religious piety, no transcendental belief, no ideas of right and wrong, no vision of the future, no philosophy, no history, no metaphysics, no style nor substance, no reckoning with God, or Hell, or hope, or fear, or love, or death. Not one honest belief that is anything other than, ‘You’re a racist and so we deserve to be in charge.'”

“The great gods of identity politics only exist to serve the Left’s material desires and will incarnate to whatever form that best serves that task,” he continued. “This is why every historical figure was secretly gay and also black as well. This is why women eternally oppressed by the patriarchy, but men are also women. This is why no how hard conservatives yell, ‘Hypocrites!’ no leftist will ever change his/her/its mind about anything.”

He later added, “It can’t say anything substantive because that would pose a threat to itself. To make any claim about the world that does not immediately serve the vulgar desires of its creators is to create a standard which might be turned on them, an alternate view with which someone might voice their objections.”

