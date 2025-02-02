I’ve never seen a coordinated smear campaign against our articles, as was the case with the Baen Books business discussion and Peter Thiel’s involvement. That article took two weeks to research; I’ve talked to more than 10 sources to double and triple-confirm information, and I was pretty kind to all the authors involved. It’s really odd to see the reactions, especially unprofessional behavior by authors like Larry Correia.

It’s too bad they act like this when Fandom Pulse is the only place that will give their works positive coverage in SF/F media. But we will continue with our mission, which supports all conservatives and Christians in culture, and will not be deterred from journalism by bully/smear tactics.

We’ll note no one has disputed (including Larry) any of the main facts of the article or the follow-up so far, as they’ve been well-documented and sourced. But there’s a lot more news, let’s get to that!

