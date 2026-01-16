The AI Wars are heating up within publishing and comic books, and the latest battle comes from Earthworm Jim creator and artist Doug TenNapel, defending the use of AI as a tool against gatekeepers at San Diego Comic-Con.

Last year, we saw conventions beginning to take a stand against AI art after one artist was accused of AI at Dragon*Con and removed without proof. After this, several conventions instituted policies that AI art would not be allowed at conventions.

This policy has now been implemented at the biggest convention of all, San Diego Comic-Con, which announced this week that AI art would be banned from its floors.

The website updated its rules for its art show, saying, “(3) Material created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) either partially or wholly, is not allowed in the art show. If there are questions, the Art Show Coordinator will be the sole judge of acceptability.”

It’s ironic because “using someone else’s IP” is not necessarily a problem for San Diego Comic-Con, invalidating the typical mantra that AI art is somehow “stealing.” If they were worried about that, they wouldn’t have their next rule regarding using someone else’s IP which is to simply credit the owners of it. The rule states, “(4) If you show artwork featuring a character that belongs to someone else, you must credit the owner/creator. For example, a drawing of Superman or Wolverine must be labeled on the physical artwork ‘© DC Comics’ or ‘© Marvel Comics’ respectively, in addition to having your signature.”

The prior rule was more lenient on AI art, but they must have gotten pushback after posting this:

Again, since they allow the use of other’s IP and selling those as long as it’s marked, this initial rule makes no sense because why would it be a problem to sell such a piece just because of a tool used in it?

Doug TenNapel blasted the move on X, saying, “There isn't a single woke movement SDCC doesn't fall for. They wouldn't let us attend without proof of COVID vaccination. Now they arbitrarily disallow Ai but allow the most immoral adult/gore where kids can see it. There is no reason to censor Ai and they allowed a vocal, protectionist minority to silence the work of many artists... and the Ai many creators use in their comics, movies and video games will be plastered all over the floor.”

This prompted backlash in his comments from artists who are anti-AI, though TenNapel was quick to dismiss any criticism of this stance, citing that AI is simply a tool like any other to be used, and reminiscing on a time when people criticised any computer art because hand-drawn was supposed to be the only “real art” out there.

While AI is becoming more prominently used across almost every industry, it seems the general corporate gatekeepers are looking to control the tool themselves and trying to ensure the public doesn’t get a leg up in the new era. However, it doesn’t seem like they’re having much success despite making moves like this.

What do you think about Doug TenNapel’s comments?

NEXT: After Controversial Drawing Of Batman Killing ICE Agents, Daniel Warren Johnson Doubles Down Showing Optimus Prime Doing The Same