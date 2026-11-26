Disney and Warner Bros. put their biggest releases of the year on the same Friday, and the highest tracking numbers say the combined opening could beat the year’s record weekend theaters set four months ago.

Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three both open December 18. The weekend of July 31 to August 2, led by Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, took in $429 million, the biggest three-day frame in the history of North American theaters. One tracking account has Doomsday at $340 million to $369 million and Dune above $100 million, which adds up to $440 million or more.

The forecasts disagree, and the spread decides whether December looks like a triumph or a letdown. NRG released its first Doomsday forecast this week at $270 million or more, the highest first forecast the firm has recorded, and Deadline reported presales above $100 million. Global Box Office has a range of $260 million to $300 million. ComicBookMovie’s tracking points to $410 million, and a tracker who goes by AnthonyJPHer has published $425 million to $450 million. That is a gap of $190 million between the low and high forecasts for one weekend.

NRG’s number is large by any historical measure. At $270 million, Doomsday would rank as the third-biggest domestic opening ever, behind Brand New Day’s $360 million and Endgame’s $357.1 million, and it would pass the $260.1 million that Spider-Man: No Way Home took in December 2021, the biggest December weekend on record. Dune’s range is wide too. Several trackers have it at $100 million to $120 million domestic and above $200 million worldwide, while NRG puts it near $75 million. No Dune film has opened above $100 million in North America. On NRG’s figures the two films add up to about $345 million, well short of the record, so the $440 million headline requires the high forecasts to hit. Dune also holds the IMAX screens on opening weekend, which takes premium capacity away from Doomsday.

The cost side is where the verdict splits. Disney has not confirmed a budget for Doomsday. John Campea said on his YouTube show in April that he was told production runs $400 million with another $300 million planned for marketing. A tracking account called Global Box Office has said production passed $400 million with reshoots still underway and could approach $500 million. Page Six reported that Doomsday and Secret Wars together cost about $600 million, which would put each film near $300 million. Infinity War carried a reported budget of $325 million to $400 million and Endgame $356 million to $400 million. Break-even estimates for Doomsday run from $1 billion to $2 billion, depending on how the analyst treats marketing and theater splits.

Set against those costs, $270 million recovers about 68 cents of each production dollar in three days of domestic play if the budget is $400 million. At $410 million, the top tracking number, the opening would cover the production cost, though it would still sit far from covering production plus marketing. Endgame turned a $357.1 million opening into $2.79 billion worldwide, a multiple of 7.8. From a $270 million opening, Doomsday needs a total of 3.7 times its opening to reach $1 billion and 7.4 times to reach $2 billion. The opening is historic at NRG’s number, and the profit case rests on the weeks after it.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping shows how the same ratios look one tier down. Lionsgate’s prequel opened to $120 million domestic and $225 million worldwide over the weekend of November 20, and Box Office Pro called it the first $100 million opening since Brand New Day in July. Deadline reported the budget as north of $150 million, with expectations of $170 million to $200 million. That recovers 60 to 80 cents of each production dollar in the opening weekend, the same band as Doomsday at NRG’s number and a $400 million cost. The previous prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, opened to $44.6 million and finished near $350 million worldwide on a $100 million budget, so Sunrise opened at 2.7 times its predecessor. Fortune reported that women made up 67 percent of the audience, and TheWrap ran its box office preview under a headline that set the film against the release of GTA VI. Deadline projects $85 million or more for the five-day Thanksgiving frame, which would keep it first.

Other 2026 releases set the bar Doomsday will be measured against. Toy Story 5 opened to $159.7 million and passed $1 billion worldwide. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie took $131.7 million over its first three days and passed the same mark, and Michael did too. NPR counted five $1 billion films by late summer. Brand New Day opened to $927 million worldwide on top of its $360 million domestic start. The Mandalorian and Grogu went the other way and finished near $340 million worldwide, the lowest total for a live-action Star Wars film.

Thanksgiving week is the quiet half of this holiday season. Box Office Pro wrote that “this year’s Thanksgiving frame is shaping up to be substantially less lucrative” than the last two. The sentence attaches the drop to Moana 2 and Zootopia 2 being sequels with built-in appeal across generations, which makes the weakness a problem for originals. Disney’s own numbers fit that reading: Encanto opened to $40.5 million over five days, Wish to $31.6 million, and Strange World to $18.9 million. Deadline cut Hexed’s five-day forecast to $35 million to $40 million from $40 million to $45 million after a Wednesday of about $7.8 million. Deadline projects Focker-In-Law at $36.1 million against studio estimates near $45 million. Add Deadline’s $85 million for Hunger Games and the top three films total about $160 million, which is roughly what Zootopia 2 earned by itself over the same five days last year at $156 million.

The record books explain what the last two years set up. Thanksgiving 2024 took in $424.9 million across five days, the biggest ever, and passed the $315 million set in 2018. Last year ranked fifth at $290.3 million. In 2023 the five-day total was $173 million, and in 2022 it was $134 million. This year’s weekend is on pace to trail 2024 and 2025 by a wide margin.

December carries the rest of the season. The biggest December on record was 2015 at $1.305 billion, with The Force Awakens supplying half of it, and December 2018’s $1.068 billion ranked only fourth. Domestic box office stood at $8.46 billion on November 1, up 20.1 percent on 2025, and analysts project the first $10 billion year since 2019. Getting there takes $1.54 billion in two months. Box Office Pro notes that the weekend after Thanksgiving rarely changes the top spot, which leaves December 18 as the date the year hinges on.

The answer on Thanksgiving is light. The answer on December is a record-level opportunity concentrated on one Friday, with two films splitting screens and a studio that has a reported $700 million riding on one of them. If Doomsday opens at $270 million on a $400 million budget, does Marvel have a win or a bill it still has to pay?