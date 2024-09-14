Fandom Pulse

Sep 17, 2024

I think the US comics industry is the only industry next to Hollyweird where people with talents are always signing up for projects with questionable pay, bizarre working terms, or worse they let themselves be strung along and then not raising a single roof to keep the roof over their heads with their talents. Meanwhile in France you had talents like Moebius always making sure he got paid for his work, which is why for a while after the 80's you barely saw most of his comics being published here because too many American comic companies where being massive stiffs on paying the talent. But when Frank Miller still keeps getting royalties, it's because he just went and asked for them. Whereas older silent generational artists/writers had a bizarre view of just working to death but not thinking about what their true worth is before signing the contract.

But it's the 21st century and one should always know what their true worth is before handing over rights or making IP for any corporation.

