Actor Zachary Levi, who played Shazam! in the DCEU alongside Rachel Zegler in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, responded to Rachel Zegler hoping Trump supporters never know peace.

Following the election of President Donald Trump in November, Rachel Zegler posted a number of posts to her Instagram Stories where she decried Donald Trump and his supporters hoping they “never know peace.”

She specifically wrote in one, “i find myself speechless in the midst of this. another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in. leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

She continued, “i shouldn’t be shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

“i echo ethel cain’s statement more than anything. may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace,” Zegler declared.

In another post, Zegler wrote, “there is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy. it is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. it is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.”

She continued, “there is no help, no counsel, in any of them. I could go on. i won’t. i feel sad. you probably do, too. f**k this.”

Still another post, she wrote, “okay. that’s all. going onstage for act two now and need to get off my soapbox before i get too heated.”

“sending love to everyone who needs it today,” she added. “may we all carry each other through the worst and hold these politicians accountable. your dem govs just got very important! they already were but hey! follow your governors! hold them accountable. local government is where we will make real change. this is not the end. ever.”

“i will love through these fours years as best I can,” she concluded. “f**k donald trump.”

Speaking to Variety about his new production company he’s launching in Austin, Texas, Levi was asked about Zegler’s posts given he supported and voted for Donald Trump. Levi said, “I am one of those people, obviously. But I think that we have got to recognize that a lot of times people’s decisions are predicated upon the bad information that they’re being fed on a regular basis. So should I hate her because she’s downstream of all of these voices that are telling her that he’s Hitler and the people who vote for him are Nazis?”

“She’s a really talented girl, and I do think that she wants the best for the world deep down,” he concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Levi also shared that there are number of people in Hollywood who have made it clear that they refuse to work with him.

Levi said, “I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know. They haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time.”

“And it’s unfortunate,” he continued. “I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn’t make this decision blindly or casually.”

While Levi revealed a number of people do not want to work with him over his views, he also shared that a number of people privately praised him for his stances, “I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took.”

“And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’ And I would tell them, ‘Listen, you’re on your journey. I’m on my journey. You’ve got to keep trusting God,” he said. “And if you feel compelled to step out in that way, then do it boldly and know that you’re going to be OK. And if you don’t feel that conviction yet, then don’t. It’s all good.’”

“While there are some people who might prefer not to work with me anymore, there’s a lot of people on that side of the political spectrum who are even more inclined to hire me and to want to do business with me because ‘I need some people who voted another way,’” Levi revealed. “They see that what I did was at great risk. And they were like, ‘You know what? I give you a lot of props for that because that’s not an easy thing to do.’ And I go, ‘I appreciate that.’”

