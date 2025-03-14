Fandom Pulse

Alexandru Constantin
Mar 14, 2025

I think Batman and Batman Returns are peak Batman films. Nolans are good, but self indulgent and souless. I recently re-watched Returns and was amazed by how fun and great Davito and Peiffer were as the villains, not to mention the character building in the slow in-between scenes, like at the Christmas party. One thing that always has to be mentioned is that the Burton movies are a direct link to the Animated Series with its weird Art Deco style that really defined batman for the past 50 years.

Shell Presto DiBaggio
Mar 14, 2025

Just rewatched it because of your article. Your assessments are correct, and, frankly, it’s even better now as an adult.

