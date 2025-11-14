The War Between The Land And The Sea has been a big question mark for its release, with no details being given by the BBC and Disney for its partnership after the companies split ways following a dismal Doctor Who ratings run. Now, a date is finally given, and it gets interesting with the BBC potentially pulling a passive-aggressive move to Disney.

The BBC announced the spinoff miniseries would be released on December 7th, but with a catch—only in the UK. British viewers will be able to watch on the BBC and iPlayer on the Saturday, but the rest of the world still doesn’t have a release date.

All that’s said is that it will be coming sometime in 2026.

Could this be the BBC playing games with Disney by releasing before the rest of the world as a solidarity with Russell T. Davies, showing that Doctor Who is firmly a British show, and they don’t care much about the rest of the world's viewership?

Very interesting as there’s been little news on the show save for a return for a Christmas Special in 2026 with Russell T. Davies writing.