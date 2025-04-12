Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 1: "The Robot Revolution" Is The Biggest Insult To Fans Yet
Ncuti Gatwa returned for season 2, episode 1, which is really Varada Sethu’s show, as she lectures the Doctor with Reddit-level insults aimed at anti-masculine messaging. The show is so bad they literally had a dialogue of “Planet of the incels” and “Yas Queen!” unironically in the episode. Russell T. Davies needs to be removed immediately.
Why must they try and ruin everything with their woke rhetoric? 🤦♂️
The rejection of Dr Woke continues.