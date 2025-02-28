Doctor Who has been in a lot of turmoil lately with Russell T. Davies doubling down on the LGBTQ agenda for season 2 in the Ncuti Gatwa era, and now it appears as if 2025 will break a long-standing tradition by not having a Doctor Who Christmas Special.

Rumblings over the past week have been circulating the internet about Doctor Who’s imminent cancelation because of low ratings, ever since The Sun came out with an article detailing rumors behind the scenes that it was the case. These rumors have escalated since even before season one of Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure aired, with the 60th Anniversary Specials posting some of the lowest ratings in Doctor Who history.

Fandom Pulse reported on rumors Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson were exiting the show early on, but a representative from Bad Wolf informed us that Gatwa has a contract through 2028. It turned out Gibson would, in fact, exit after the first season of the new show, as BBC is now advertising her Indian replacement as a companion. However, Gatwa is still going forward into the second season, releasing April 12.

This season already has questions being raised about it as it’s only eight episodes, whereas Doctor Who used to have at least double that before the Ncuti Gatwa era. It appears from the episode count that Disney commissioned and funded episodes for a single season split into two rather than two full series themselves.

With ratings low and almost zero fan enthusiasm for the new season, The Sun is now reporting that Doctor Who will not have a Christmas Special in 2025, something the show has not done in six years, as it’s been an annual tradition since the show’s return to have such an extended special episode.

The 2024 Christmas Special posted the lowest Christmas Special ratings in Doctor Who history, and the report is fueling further speculation that the show will indeed be canceled at the end of Season 2. “Joy To The World” is reported to have a paltry 4.11 million in its overnight ratings according to Doctor Who TV.

While the BBC said they’re waiting for season 2 numbers to make a decision, it’s clear the writing is on the wall for the show, especially if they didn’t go forward with filming of a Christmas Special. Not having one is consistent with their statements that it’s been greenlit for these episodes and nothing else.

Oddly, Russell T. Davies is also working on a spinoff for the show, The War Between The Land And The Sea, something that has already filmed and is going to air as a five episode mini-series sometime in 2025. It’s not expected to perform well given the current Doctor Who climate.

Once these episodes air and there’s no Christmas special, we may see the end of an era brought on by identity politics destroying a once prestigious sci-fi show.

What do you think of Doctor Who not getting a Christmas Special for 2025? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to mainstream science fiction, with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon!

NEXT: Russell T. Davies Doubles Down On Woke With Every New Writer For Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who Season 2 Revealed As Gay Or Transgender