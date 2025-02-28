Fandom Pulse

DeGave
Feb 28, 2025

This will, then, be the best Christmas for Doctor Who in quite some time.

Darrin
Mar 1, 2025

I gave up after on Doctor Who ages ago. What was once a great science fiction adventure turned to preachy garbage. Bad writing, too much gay crap, poor acting and leftist claptrap. It was a fun show and I am sad to see it destroyed.

