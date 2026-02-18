A lot of sci-fi news out there, though I’m getting hip deep into a reread of the Dragonriders of Pern. This is a fun guide written by my friend Jody Lynn Nye that’s definitely worth having for the collectors. They’re not that expensive to find either, around $5-20 depending on condition.

