Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Moller's avatar
Jordan Moller
Apr 21, 2025

Just write an episode introducing a new male Doctor, just waking up from a nightmare from being a girl to a black dude, and have him say "No more pepperoni pizzas before going to bed! They give me long, protracted nightmares!"

Sorted! You're welcome!

Reply
Share
Dave W.'s avatar
Dave W.
Apr 21, 2025

Curse these woke leftist scum for ruining every franchise I've ever cared about.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture