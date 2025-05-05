Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 5, 2025

Someone is actually watching this?

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
May 6, 2025

🎷🎺🎹 Doc went down in a burning ring of fire. Ratings went down, down, down, they got roasted much, much higher. It burns, burns, burn, the ring of no-hire, the ring of no-hire.🎵🎶🎷

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture