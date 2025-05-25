A pretty crazy weekend as both Doctor Who and The Wheel Of Time got confirmations of their cancelations. This situation with AndyPants Gaming and his indie game mocking the left is heating up even more as he’s been purged from more platforms now. When will it stop and why is no one reporting on it other than us? Well.. we know why. That’s the job of Fandom Pulse.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in cultural journalism and stay sustainable full time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!