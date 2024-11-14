Disney is increasingly showing signs that it’s not happy with Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa’s new iteration of Doctor Who. Now, Disney+ has released a trailer for upcoming 2025 content, and Doctor Who is bizarrely missing.

The last several months have been rife with speculation as to the future of Doctor Who after season 1’s abysmal ratings to kick off the Ncuti Gatwa era. According to the Doctor Who Guide, this season has 5 out of the 10 worst-rated episodes based on 7-day ratings.

Russell T. Davies admitted the ratings were poor to the Radio Times in June, ‘“I’m very proud of it! You know, they might not be the ratings we’d love. We always want higher. But they are building over the 28-day period. Episode 1, Space Babies, is already up to 5.6 million and counting. So it is getting there.”

Season 2 and the 2024 Christmas Special have already been filmed, a commitment both the BBC and Disney made before Season 1 airing. There have already been reported Christmas Special controversies, including hiring an “intimacy coordinator,” fueling speculation that the show may be veering even further from the family entertainment it used to be.

Ncuti Gatwa fueled speculation when he went on the Graham Norton show, saying, "It is all going well. We did the second series this year, the Christmas special is coming up, and we are filming a third series next year."

However, the clip was deleted, according to Bleeding Cool, and Russell T. Davies has said that though he’s started writing season 3, he has not gotten the go-ahead for another season.

There have also been reports that the Disney bosses financing Doctor Who weren’t happy with the show's direction and especially the ratings it received for season 1. In June, Deadline reported that a “source close to the production feel its future hangs in the balance already.”

The X account Doctor Who Production News noted that Doctor Who is missing from the new trailer from Disney+ Coming in 2025. They posted, “Coming In 2025 on Disney+: No footage from Doctor Who even though Season Two will drop in 2025 and we’ve already seen a Ruby Sunday clip from Season Two.”

If Disney was excited about Doctor Who's content, they would likely highlight Doctor Who since they had invested so much money in the production. Given there are already clips in existence, it would be easy to plug those into their lineups, but they did not do so.

The lack of Disney promotion fueled further fan speculation that Disney might pull the plug on Doctor Who after Ncuti Gatwa season 2.

Moreover, Doctor Who expert Dan Hadley of The Space Book YouTube Channel told Fandom Pulse, “According to many indicators, Season 2 has been pushed back to the 3rd quarter.”

Last year, Season 1 of Doctor Who premiered during the spring, and springtime episodes were usual during the show’s initial reboot run. If the rumors are true, there might be trouble with the already-filmed production.

