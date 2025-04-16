While the current iteration of Doctor Who struggles with plummeting ratings and woke messaging under showrunner Russell T. Davies, one dedicated fan is working to preserve the show's golden age through an extraordinary labor of love. Ian Levine, a 71-year-old music producer and lifelong Doctor Who enthusiast, has spent over $130,000 of his own money to recreate 97 lost episodes using AI technology.

For those unfamiliar with Doctor Who's troubled archive history, the BBC made the shortsighted decision in the 1960s and early 1970s to purge their film archives after broadcasts, resulting in the loss of 97 episodes from the show's first six seasons. This devastating policy wiped away significant portions of William Hartnell and Patrick Troughton's tenures as the First and Second Doctors, leaving massive gaps in the show's early history.

"I've come very close to death four times," Levine told the New York Post, explaining his motivation. "I thought, 'I don't want to die not having seen them,' so I made it my mission to see them before I die. I made a lot of sacrifices to do this."

Levine, who is battling nasal cancer and has been confined to a wheelchair since suffering a stroke eleven years ago, has previously survived bladder cancer, sepsis, and single sarcoidosis. Despite these health challenges, he's dedicated himself to restoring Doctor Who's lost legacy.

The restoration project has cost Levine approximately £70,000 (about $91,000) of his personal funds, with another £30,000 ($39,000) contributed by fellow fans through donations. This financial commitment demonstrates the passion that classic Who continues to inspire, even as the current series alienates its core audience with declining quality and heavy-handed messaging.

To complete this monumental task, Levine searched globally for designers capable of transforming production photos, notes, and surviving audio into moving images using AI technology. "For every good one I found, I found 20 scammers," he revealed, noting that he lost approximately £10,000 to fraudulent operators during the process.

The contrast between Levine's dedication and the current state of Doctor Who couldn't be more stark. While Davies openly discusses a potential "pause" for the series following disastrous ratings (with Episode 7 of the current season drawing a mere 2.05 million overnight viewers), Levine's project represents the enduring love fans have for the show's classic era.

What makes Levine's achievement particularly poignant is that these recreated episodes will likely never be widely seen due to copyright issues with the BBC. This is purely a labor of love from a fan who wanted to experience the complete series before his time runs out.

"Doctor Who runs all night in my bedroom, complete, nothing missing," Levine told the Post, expressing satisfaction with his completed project despite the significant personal cost.

While the current iteration of Doctor Who continues to alienate viewers with what companion Varada Sethu herself described as "Doctor Woke" storytelling, Levine's project reminds us of a time when the show focused on adventure, imagination, and storytelling rather than political messaging, when science fiction was truly great.

For longtime fans disheartened by the current direction of the series, Levine's dedication serves as a powerful reminder that Doctor Who's legacy transcends its current troubles – and that true fans will go to extraordinary lengths to preserve the magic that made the show a beloved institution for six decades. Maybe the BBC will get its act together and see they’re sitting on a goldmine, but we won’t hold our breaths as fans.

