Doctor Who is in a rut of diversity, equity, and inclusion that it can’t seem to escape. Every new iteration and announcement appears to get worse for the destruction of a British cultural icon, and this week featured a pair of diversity hire double-downs from the BBC and Big Finish that continue the same spiral Russell T. Davies started.

When Russell T. Davies came back as showrunner of the BBC sci-fi program, he immediately took a hard pivot to identity politics. The 60th Anniversary Specials pushed a transgender “Rose” and featured Donna Noble lecturing David Tennant on being a “male-presenting Time Lord” in some of the cringiest dialogue to date. It only became worse as they intentionally cast an Indian actor as Sir Isaac Newton, a historical figure who was clearly not Indian—to provoke racial division.

This was done ahead of Ncuti Gatwa becoming The Doctor, which began a cynical marketing campaign stoking more racial divisions as Gatwa leaned into being black and LGBTQ. At one point, he challenged people not to watch the show and “touch grass,” which prompted a mass exodus from viewership, leading to a season with the lowest ratings of Doctor Who ever.

After the failed first season under Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa, a promotional push for more Doctor Who-related projects has begun, which shows they’ve learned nothing from the declining viewership. Davies announced a spinoff, The War Between The Land And Sea, which is currently filming. The show features UNIT and stars another black female lead, Gugu Mbathwa-Raw, who originally played Martha Jones’s sister, to try to push the diversity narrative.

It's also been announced that Millie Gibson, the blonde Doctor Who companion from Ncuti Gatwa’s era, will be replaced by an Indian woman, Varada Sethu. This will completely remove any British persons from the main character castings.

This week, Doctor Who fans were hit with two more diversity announcements. One is that Big Finish Productions is going to create a new audio production of Doctor Who, bringing back the Fugitive Doctor, a one-off attempt at race and gender swapping from the Jody Whittaker era. Jo Martin, who looks like Whoopi Goldberg, will be back in The Fugitive Doctor: Most Wanted in a production few fans would likely be interested in.

In addition, the BBC announced a new villain for Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who season 2, featuring yet another diversity hire in Archie Panjabi. With an Indian companion and now an Indian villain, it seems they’re trying to push the series to a different audience now that the traditional British audience has abandoned it.

The BBC refused to comment further on the nature of Archie Panjabi’s character, keeping it under wraps other than alerting the public to further diversity casting as a virtue signal to the woke.

It’s unlikely any of this news will garner new viewership. With Doctor Who continuing in the same direction and cynical identity politics at its core, it’s only bound to lose more audience for Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa’s second season.

What do you think of Doctor Who doubling down on diversity casting? Leave a comment and let us know.

