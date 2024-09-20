Fandom Pulse

L.T. Hanlon
Sep 20, 2024Edited

You want diversity, equity, and inclusion? Go for kink! “Doctor Who” should embrace the storyline shown over WTTW-TV (Channel 11) Chicago the night of November 22, 1987, when pirates hijacked its signal during an episode of "Horror of Fang Rock.” After an introduction by a fake Max Headroom, some guy bends over and displays his bare ass to a woman while yelling,"They're coming to get me!” Then the woman says, "Bend over, bitch!" and spanks him with a flyswatter. The intrusion lasted about 90 seconds, although many viewers might not have noticed the difference since the pirates' production values were pretty much on par with the series' at the time.

https://youtu.be/oqgeM6rWSkw?si=zENl_9DEjlc9UJbG

Ed Powell
Sep 20, 2024

I have watched every available episode of Dr. Who through Jodi Whitaker's first season. Then I stopped, and I will not restart.

