I spoke with an author earlier today who’s making a killing in “men’s romance,” a fantasy genre basically that creates a harem anime-style setting geared toward men. He’s sold incredibly well with only two books out in the series and apparently this is a new fad in publishing. One I certainly won’t be delving into anytime soon, but you learn a lot about trends from the oddest of places. The more you know!

