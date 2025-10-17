Film collector John Franklin has delivered the most promising update about Doctor Who’s missing episodes in years, teasing an announcement that will make fans “very, very happy” while confirming at least one lost installment has been located in a private collection.

Speaking on the Doctor Who: The Missing Episodes podcast, Franklin represented Film is Fabulous, an organization of film collectors and vintage television enthusiasts. His comments followed a tantalizing Facebook post from the group that read: “We are aware of several missing episodes of Doctor Who in private film collections in the UK. We are liaising with the individuals about cataloging and preserving their entire collection, including the missing Doctor Who episodes, and ensuring that copies are returned to the BBC. We expect to make a detailed announcement shortly.”

Franklin provided crucial details about the discovery: “Since 2023, we have been aware of a large collection of films, thousands of films, that have become vulnerable. That collection contains some very important material, including a missing episode of Doctor Who.”

The collection’s scope suggests more treasures await. “That collection is large and could possibly contain other episodes of Doctor Who,” Franklin explained, though he cautioned, “at this moment in time, we know of one.”

This discovery represents the latest chapter in Doctor Who’s remarkable recovery story. The BBC’s routine archival wiping between 1967 and 1978 destroyed 97 of 253 episodes from the show’s first six years. Episodes were erased to save space and storage costs, a common practice that now seems criminally shortsighted.

The hunt for missing episodes has taken on almost science fiction qualities. Some episodes have reportedly been recovered by detecting old satellite transmissions that bounced off objects in space decades ago. Radio telescopes capture VHF band signals originating from deep space—actually echoes of terrestrial broadcasts that left Earth 50 years prior. Digital recovery techniques then reconstruct these cosmic transmissions into viewable content.

More traditional recovery methods have yielded remarkable results. In 2013, nine lost episodes were discovered in Nigeria, marking the largest single recovery to date. Other finds have emerged from Cyprus, Australia, and private collections worldwide as overseas broadcasters and collectors preserved what the BBC discarded.

All missing episodes survive in audio form, recorded off-air by dedicated fans. The BBC has used these soundtracks to create animated reconstructions, allowing modern audiences to experience lost stories. Recent releases like “The Macra Terror” and “Fury from the Deep” demonstrate how animation can restore these adventures.

Franklin’s current situation involves legal complications following the collector’s death. “We are doing everything legally, with propriety, to make sure we secure that collection and can return that missing episode of Doctor Who and other items to the rights holder,” he stated.

His message to impatient fans was clear: “Give us the space to conclude the things that we’re doing. You will be very, very happy with the announcements when they come, but we just need the space to be able to do that now.”

For classic Doctor Who fans, this news brings genuine hope that more lost adventures will return from the void.

