The Doctor Who creative team is increasingly getting asked about its woke elements because of their massive ratings failures, and it seems Millie Gibson is getting fed up with the situation, demanding fans “just watch it and get over it” in the latest public relations blunder.

Ever since the 60th Anniversary Specials, Russell T. Davies began a media tour warning that fans of what Doctor Who was wouldn’t be happy. He leaned into saying the new episodes would be more fantasy than science fiction, and saying at the time he was going to lean into heavy identity politics, saying, “It's not just a Doctor Who thing for me, it's something I and a lot of other writers are very keen to do, to be progressive and to reflect more of society.”

As the show created an uproar with Ncuti Gatwa’s portrayal of The Doctor, emasculating the character and turning him into a homosexual caricature, the team began to receive criticism of their direction, which Gatwa did not take well. He infamously told critics, “Don’t watch. Turn off the TV. Go and touch grass, please, for God’s sake.”

As the series progressed, it became clear that every episode would be soiled with some kind of identity politics virtue signal. From early on, Russell T. Davies put drag queen Jinx Monsoon into a major role, had an episode of “Bubble and Dot” where people refused to be rescued by the Doctor because they were racist, and the worst of season one came when The Doctor made out with another man in “Rogue,” abandoning his companion to do so.

During the off season, Russell T. Davies further fanned flames by telling fans he cared more about trans rights than the show at a panel at SDCC 2024, leading to a season two that opened up with an episode attacking fans directly.

The first episode of the second season was a shot at who the team perceives as its “toxic fans,” having the main villain be a white male gamer who is overly aggressive to the female new companion in pursuing her to the point he hates her. She, naturally, wants nothing to do with him, and it even gets announced “Planet of the Incels!” at one point in the episode to further put a middle finger to fans.

The second episode seemed to admit that all they’re doing is paying attention to criticism while utterly ignoring what the critics are saying. They even referenced critics on X in the dialogue with one person saying, “Hashtag RIP Doctor Who,” in a bizarre fourth-wall breaking scene that showed they were intimately watching what was being said on social media.

Now, Millie Gibson had an episode where she returned which has been panned as one of the most incoherent, worst Doctor Who episodes ever. The plotline featured a boyfriend who views the Doctor and UNIT as “conspiracy theories,” filming them and livestreaming to “gotcha them,” another shot at critics and influencers who have voiced disdain for the show.

As the season progresses and ratings come in, journalists are noticing how woke the show has become, and they’ve increasingly been asking the actors questions about it. Current companion Varada Sethu embraced it, claiming it was a good thing, but Millie Gibson, who’s already exited the show aside from this returning feature, is clearly frustrated by the question.

She gave an interview to The Standard, saying, "I remember watching an episode where David Tennant goes back, I think it's with Martha, and they meet Shakespeare. And he's like, 'Oh yeah, Shakespeare's quite hot.' [This is] literally what Who does.

"I think because [of] the way the world is, they're making jabs at anything that's relating to this. It's not really necessary. The show is so pure and beautiful and is literally about two best friends traveling the universe, so just watch it and get over it somewhat!

"It didn't cross my mind at all… Having people like Jinkx Monsoon in it [as Maestro in Devil’s Chord], I’m her biggest fan. I don’t think it’s a problem at all."

She is clearly not telling the truth about it not crossing her mind, when she’s also at the same time telling fans to embrace it for what it is. It goes to show that these actors understand the show is a failure and the reasons why, but they still don’t want to admit it.

What do you think of Millie Gibson blowing off the question of Doctor Who being woke? Leave a comment and let us know.

