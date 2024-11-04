Doctor Who has gone off the rails in recent years with Russell T. Davies and BBC partnering with Disney to turn the show into something fans can hardly recognize. Now, Sylvester McCoy, who played the seventh Doctor, waded into politics to attack Donald Trump ahead of the American election.

The current era of Doctor Who can only be described as a woke nightmare. Showrunner Russell T. Davies has given multiple interviews in the last year stating how politics was more important to him than actually producing a good show. The new gay, black incarnation of The Doctor infamously told viewers, “Don’t watch. Turn off the TV,” when fans voiced their concerns about the direction of the science fiction show.

Not only has The Doctor been turned from a brilliant, masculine hero to a hapless twink in the new series, but the show has gone out of its way to insult the audience with a transgender character called “Rose” replacing fan-favorite companion Rose Tyler, Sir Isaac Newton being cast as an Indian man despite being a historical figure, and insane pro-abortion messages inserted into the show.

Sylvester McCoy’s iteration of The Doctor wasn’t anything like this but was serious science fiction without the heavy-handed identity politics writing. Despite this, he took to X to attack Donald Trump, despite not being American.

He had his manager post, “Sylvester wants to remind Doctor Who fans in America that Donald Trump is the absolute opposite to everything the Doctor stands for. The opposite to everything you love about the series. Please remember that when making your vote.”

The post was met with derision from fans who are sick of being lectured by left-wing activist actors.

Big Doctor Who fan, user @StarWhovian posted, “So if you vote Trump, I guess you're not a real Doctor Who fan? Same old boring take. I think Moffat summed it up best.” It was accompanied by a video that said The Doctor is supposed to appeal to everyone.

Another fan said, “I’m extremely disappointed that you feel interfering in another country’s election is a Doctor Thing.. It isn’t. I have no more respect for you and your bloated ego.”

Fans are sick of these actors making uninformed statements, especially when they’re not even from America.

